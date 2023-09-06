Shorelines Arts Festival returns in Portumna

Shorelines Arts Festival will run from the 14th through the 17th of September in Portumna.

This year’s action-packed programme includes theatre, music, visual arts, film and spoken word. Irish Folk Award winners Ye Vagabonds will take to the stage as well as the rock-infused hypnotic tones from Cathy Davey and her band in concert. Audiences will be treated to a Gramophone Concert by Musician and broadcaster Peter Browne, they can tune into an afternoon of popular musical classics with ‘What a Wonderful World’ or croon along to the ‘Songs and Stories of Percy French’.

Theatre performances include the ever-popular Seamus O’Rourke with his latest show ‘The Ballad of Mossy Flood’ and newcomer Dee Keogh’s ‘Why I haven’t met Oprah, Yet.’ For literary fans, we have ‘Western Words’ with poets Amy Barry, Noelle Lynskey and Luke Morgan, ‘A Century of Brendan’ celebrating Behan’s 100th birthday and ‘Invisible Threads’ with author, Marguerite MacCurtin. Doire Press make a welcome return with ‘Sunday Stories & Tunes’ and a veritable feast of Visual Arts awaits you in the Galleries at both the Workhouse and Portumna Castle.

In addition, the festival will present a wide range of workshops, street entertainment, family entertainment, talks, a terrific schools programme, plus the welcome return of Shorelines film shorts and documentaries.

A festival spokesperson said: “We encourage you, your family, relatives and friends to join us in Portumna for a weekend of entertainment, joy and fun! Huge thanks to our local sponsors, friends and volunteers, and to everyone at the Arts Council and Galway County Council Arts Office for their continued support.”

The full programme is now online and available for booking at ShorelinesArtsFestival.com.