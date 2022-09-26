Unique exhibition on Civil War at Clare Museum

Visual Art Exhibition: An Alchemy of the Civil War

Artist: Marie Connole

Venue: Clare Museum

Dates: Running until 8th October 2022

A unique exhibition on the Irish Civil War of 1922-23 entitled ‘An Alchemy of the Civil War’ is now on at the Clare Museum.

Artist Marie Connole has created a series of intriguing watercolours to represent various incidents from around County Clare. The artist worked with Historian Brian Spring to develop the visual timeline of events from a hundred years ago.

The influence of 16th century alchemical illustrations is the starting point for these fact-based images. Alchemists sought to transform certain materials through chemical experimentation. They believed base metals such as lead could be “perfected” into gold. Connole uses this experimental process as a metaphor for understanding the Irish Civil War.

During the War of Independence many Irish men and women sought the Utopian ideal of an Independent Gaelic island nation. However their methods, actions and ideas for achieving this shared ideal were markedly different. The repercussions from the Civil War that followed persist to this day. Connole’s symbolic paintings blend trauma, history and emotion to reflect the profound sadness of this beautiful but fractured vision.

This fascinating exhibition will run until October 8th.

On October 7th Glór will host artists Mick O’Dea and Marie Connole in a Public Talk entitled ‘Visual Representations of Ireland’s Revolutionary Period’. This will be followed by a tour of the art exhibitions in Clare Museum featuring work by David O’Rourke and Marie Connole. This is a free event but booking is required.

‘An Alchemy of the Civil War’ has been commissioned by Clare County Council and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Community Strand of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

Marie Connole has exhibited at the Irish Arts Center New York USA, National Gallery of Ireland, EVA International and the University of Galway. She has undertaken residences at Kilkenny Arts Office, SÍM Residency in Iceland, Tyrone Guthrie Centre and in 2009-10 worked at Studio 84 in Wellington, New Zealand. In 1997 she represented Ireland in Spain at the European Community Competition. Earlier this year she was a Judge for the 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Awards include the Decade of Centenaries Arts Award (2022 and 2021), Creative Ireland Project Award (2021) and the Agility Arts Award (2021). In 2005/06 she was awarded the MFA Bursary from Clare Arts Office to undertake a research-based Masters in Fine Art at the Burren College of Art. In NCAD she received the 2003 Spiresart Student of the Year Award after completing a double Degree in History of Art and Fine Art Painting. Her work is in public and private collections.

For more visit http://www.glor.ie and Insta: marieconnole.art.