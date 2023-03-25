Webinar to discuss Music Plan for Clare

Clare Arts Office proudly presents a second series of professional development webinars for those working in the music industry in Clare in partnership with First Music Contact (FMC).

As part of this series, a special online discussion will take place on the development of a local music plan for Clare on Monday 27th March at 5.00pm.

FMC is the leading national music organisation for resourcing popular musicians and the independent music sector in Ireland. They deliver projects at key stages of an artists’ development, helping them develop real careers. This new project aims to develop a way of offering equal access to professional development services to musicians in Clare, as well as developing a framework for supporting artists locally.

- Advertisement -

This is a musician-first project in which FMC consulted with musicians locally to find out what they need to get their music career off the ground and to take the next step, what are the practical things they need, and what kind of advice they are after.

Having analysed the results, FMC have designed professional development panels based on the responses and have put together a series of webinars featuring some of the top national and international names in the industry.

4 webinars will take place in this second series looking at Publishing and Music Supervision; Doing it Yourself; Funding; and Developing as an Artist. They will take place at 5.00pm every evening from Monday 27th March to Thursday 30th March.

Siobhán Mulcahy, Clare Arts Officer, said: “We are delighted to be working with First Music Contact on this important and timely project for the music industry in the county. By teaming up with Arts Offices in Limerick, Tipperary, and Kerry we have now offered free access to Clare musicians for up to 8 professional development webinars in February and March.”

Full details of the webinars and the Clare Local Music Plan discussion are available at www.clarearts.ie.

You must register in advance to attend the online sessions and links are on the website. Musicians are welcome to add their profile to the artists showcase on this website to profile their work.

For further information contact arts@clarecoco.ie or 065 6899091.