‘Works in Pastel’ – An Exhibition by Janet Buell

‘Works in Pastel’, an art exhibition by Janet Buell, will be hosted in Cultúrlann Sweeney Library Gallery, Kilkee, from November 19 to December 20, inclusive.

Janet paints almost exclusively with pastels. Since 2020, she has studied with American Master Pastellist Alain Picard. Janet is a juried member of the Pastel Guild of Europe and is a juried associate of the Pastel Society of America.

Janet’s work has been featured at the Clare Museum in Ennis. She has had two solo shows at the Kinvara Area Visual Artists gallery. Janet also teaches others how to paint with pastels, most recently at the KAVA Plein Air Festival 2024.

This past summer, she was part of QUARTET, a group exhibition at the Kinvara Courthouse Gallery. The show featured lots of hands-on artmaking for gallery-goers, attracting a record crowd of almost 1,000 visitors in ten days.

She loves painting with pastels and in many ways, feels like an ambassador for this often misunderstood medium.

She finds the highly pigmented personalities of each stick very engaging. She likes their immediacy; nothing comes between her and the ‘toothy’ pastel paper she uses. She paints anything that strikes her fancy. Her daily quest is to capture for the viewer the movement, colour, textures, and humour of her own visual adventure.