Sallyann’s Handmade Bags shortlisted for two awards

Clare-based Sallyann’s Handmade Bags has been shortlisted for two prestigious Guaranteed Irish Business Awards.

Sallyann Marron has been nominated for both the Irish Fashion and Accessories Designer and the Brand Activation Champion categories for the highly anticipated annual awards later this month.

The Awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 20th at The Round Room at the Mansion House and will celebrate Ireland’s leading businesses that support jobs, are committed to local communities, and contribute to Ireland, its people, and its economy.

Hosted by Irish comedian Mario Rosenstock, this year’s event combines the awards ceremony with an evening of entertainment, following the success of last year’s 50thanniversary celebrations. There will be a full programme of surprises for those lucky enough to secure a ticket. The awards will recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories.

An independent panel of distinguished industry leaders from names including Matheson, An Post, Supervalu, Viatel Technology Group, FBD Insurance, had the tough task of shortlisting a total of 84 finalists after whittling down hundreds of entries.

Brid O’Connell CEO Guaranteed Irish said, “Our Business awards to date have been a tremendous success. Our nominees and award winners went on to growing their supply chains together, building brand awareness and securing valuable investments.

Speaking to the announcement, Sallyann Marron, the designer and maker behind Sallyann’s Handmade Bags stated: “Being shortlisted for this prestigious Irish Fashion and Accessories Designer award is unbelievably exciting for me. I’m so proud that my happy, floral, sustainable handbags and neck accessories have been recognised by Guaranteed Irish. Everything I do in my business is centred on the beauty of the Irish countryside and its profusion of wildflowers which inspire my designs. I have made my business as sustainable as possible by using recycled jeans as the lining for my handbags, and recycled material in my neck accessories, whilst also making every single item myself in West Clare. I look forward to the Guaranteed Irish Awards Ceremony on Thursday 20th March, and I’m very excited to meet my fellow nominees, whose businesses are all very exciting.

Being nominated for a second award, the Guaranteed Irish Brand Activation Champion has been the icing on the cake. When I look at my fellow nominees I feel I am punching above my weight as a sole trader and craft producer amongst my fellow nominees. But I am hugely proud to be a Designer and Maker in Ireland, and Guaranteed Irish has given me the tools to shout the Irish heritage of my products from the rooftops! ”

Finalists for Irish Fashion and Accessories Designer (sponsored by An Post)

Caroline Duffy Designs

Irish Socksciety

Marion Murphy Cooney

McWilliam Bags

*Sallyann’s Handmade Bags

Finalists for Brand Activation Champion

Brand Activation Champion

Abbey Seals International

Big Red Cloud

Bodylite Gear

Cash & Carry Kitchens

Cocoa Brown

Dylan Bradshaw Dublin

Pharma Plus

Runway 28 Gin

*Sallyann’s Handmade Bags

Sásta Skin Health

Tonstix

Watermark Coffee Technology

Guaranteed Irish is a national organisation that supports all businesses based in Ireland (homegrown and international firms) who support jobs, communities, and provenance. The not-for-profit membership network has been championing businesses based in Ireland since 1974. The iconic Guaranteed Irish symbol is synonymous with trust and provenance. The licenced mark is awarded to businesses that support jobs, our local communities, and are committed to Irish provenance. Guaranteed Irish supports a network of 2,300+ member businesses, employing 130,000+ people across Ireland, generating an annual combined Irish turnover of over €14.75bn.