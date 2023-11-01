Rising star Laoibhse named ‘Apprentice of the Year’

Laoibhse O’Malley, a third-year apprentice at and Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty and Limerick and Clare Education Training Board Raheen Campus, has set the Irish Hairdressing industry abuzz with her remarkable achievements in the past few months with two prestigious awards.

First, in September, Laoibhse claimed first place in the hairdressing category at WorldSkills Ireland, showcasing her unparalleled skills in six categories including Catwalk Fashion, Ladies’ Festival Look, Ladies’ Commercial Colour, Men’s Colour, and Cut.

October brought another incredible achievement for Laoibhse O’Malley who was named “Apprentice of the Year” in the hairdressing category by Apprenticeship Ireland. Among an impressive gathering of over 222 apprentice award nominees, she was one of 14 finalists to take home an award.

Laoibhse’s achievements are not only a testament to her talent and commitment but also a reflection of the supportive environment at Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty. As she humbly puts it, “Is this real life? I’m blown away by the recognition in these two awards. I couldn’t have achieved all this without the support from my amazing coworkers, educators, mentors, and Bridget.”

Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty dedication to nurturing future hairdressing talents has led to having some of the county’s most highly trained hairstylists within their team. Bridget Haren expressed her pride stating, “We are so proud of Laoibhse for her hard work and dedication. She has always been very focused on her career but over the past few months, her focus and determination to excel in the WorldSkills competition have been nothing short of extraordinary. I also couldn’t be prouder of the whole team for getting behind her to support her. She is a great role model for the other apprentices in the salon coming up behind her.”

Laoibhse’s journey is an example of passion, dedication, and continual learning, values deeply instilled in the Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty team. Bridget herself emphasised, “My passion has always been fuelled by continual learning throughout my career. I look for that same drive when I am recruiting for the salon. My team is not only passionate about hair and fashion trends; they aspire to be the best for their clients.”

Laoibhse’s remarkable achievements serves as an inspiration to the incredible heights that can be reached when passion, commitment, and support come together, making Bridget Haren Hair and Beauty an establishment that truly celebrates rising stars.