Clare Barn Owl population grows after decades of decline

BirdWatch Ireland in partnership with the Heritage Office of Clare County Council undertook a survey of Barn Owls in the county, the results of which show that the fortunes of this iconic farmland bird may be changing, as Barn Owls were recorded in parts of the county where they have been absent for decades.

The ghostly form of the Barn Owl, drifting silently over their hunting grounds in the dead of night, was a more common sight in the Irish countryside in generations past. The eerie screech of the Barn Owl, which gave rise to myths of the Banshee, was a familiar and welcomed sound in the early Spring. The presence of Barn Owls on the farm, and even in the farmyard, was embraced due to the preference of these highly efficient hunters for feeding on rats and mice, lending them the title of ‘the farmers’ friend’.

The Irish countryside is now very different, as farming practices have become more intensive, Barn Owls like so many of our formerly widespread and common farmland birds have suffered immensely. In Clare, Barn Owls have become an increasingly rare sight and their bloodcurdling screech has vanished from many parts of the county in recent decades. Surveys show that Barn Owls were widespread throughout the county in the late 1960s, but 40 years later their numbers had drastically reduced, and their range had contracted significantly. However, a survey carried out by BirdWatch Ireland during the summer of 2022 in partnership with Clare County Council with the support of the Local Biodiversity Action Fund, provides cause for optimism and the first evidence that the fortunes of Barn Owls may be changing in County Clare.

- Advertisement -

This survey enlisted the help of farmers and the general public who reported information on Barn Owls across the county, and the survey also involved systematically checking a wide range of ruined structures, which are the typical nesting sites of Barn Owls. The results were positive, with an increase in reported Barn Owl breeding range of 155% in County Clare over the past 10 years. Although the Barn Owl breeding range in Clare remains smaller than that of 50 years ago, prior to the widespread decline of the population, these results indicate that the Barn Owl population may at least be starting to recover after these extensive declines.

Alan McCarthy of BirdWatch Ireland, who coordinated the survey, said, “It is amazing to document an increase in Barn Owl populations in County Clare, given the widespread declines they had experienced up until recently. This is a really positive conservation story.” He continued, “The reasons behind their recent population increases are not fully understood, since many of the threats to Barn Owls such as habitat loss and rodenticide poisoning still remain. Changes in Barn Owl numbers may be related to the recent arrival of introduced small mammal species to Clare, which Barn Owls feed on. It is therefore important that we do not become complacent, and that we ensure to make the most of these short-term increases to try and secure the future of this iconic farmland bird in the county by taking measures that will benefit them and other wildlife in the long term.”

John Lusby of BirdWatch Ireland added, “Just as positive as observing these increases in Barn Owls, was how this survey was received and assisted by landowners and the general public, who played a huge part in increasing our understanding of Barn Owls in the county. We also found that many farmers have taken it upon themselves to improve their farms to support Barn Owls, including reducing use of rodenticides and putting up nest boxes for Barn Owls. Furthermore, we met many locals who have taken it upon themselves to search their own areas for Barn Owls, with members of the West Clare Wildlife Club being particularly successful with finding previously unknown Barn Owl nest sites in their local area. We are extremely grateful for their support, and the support of all locals in County Clare who assisted us with this survey.”

Congella McGuire, Heritage Officer with Clare County Council who supported the survey, said, “The process of undertaking the Clare Barn Owl survey illustrated the importance and effectiveness of citizen science and the degree to which the public were interested in being involved with the survey, with many people reporting sightings of Barn Owls and records of breeding Barn Owls in their areas, and many more expressed an interest in installing a Barn Owl nest box in their property”. She continued, “I wish to commend the members of BirdWatch Ireland who worked on the Clare Barn Owl survey for their professionalism in carrying out the work and for going the extra mile to capture as many records of Barn Owls in Clare as possible.”

The next phase of this work, a Barn Owl nest box project, is currently underway, with 16 nest boxes installed throughout County Clare in late 2022, with more nest boxes being installed this summer.

You can help the survey and conservation efforts by reporting information on Barn Owls in the county by clicking here.

The Barn Owl survey and conservation initiatives in County Clare were coordinated by BirdWatch Ireland in partnership with Clare County Council with the support of the Local Biodiversity Action Fund, administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.