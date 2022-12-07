Celebrating Irish independence in Clare at glór

‘Breith (Birth): A Clare Celebration of Irish Independence’ is a production to mark the centenary of the War of Independence in County Clare.

The work is the vision of Dr Tim Collins, composer, musician and member of the world-renowned Kilfenora Céilí Band. The event will take place in glór Theatre, Ennis, on Saturday, 10th December, at 8:00pm. This is a fully booked event but will be live-streamed on the night – details will be available on www.clarearts.ie

“It is indeed a great privilege to bring together such diverse and illustrious artistic talent to commemorate what is one of the most important events in modern Irish history,” says Tim Collins. “My vision for Breith is to create an artistic space to remember and celebrate Clare men and women who lived through, and participated in, the Irish War of Independence. It weaves their local stories into the nation’s narrative on the complex and turbulent path to Irish independence.”

Helen Walsh, County Librarian and Clare’s Creative Ireland/Decade of Centenaries Coordinator, said: “It was an honour for Ennis to be chosen to host such a spectacular event, which will provide a showcase for the rich cultural and historic heritage of the county.”

Ciara Ruane, Chief People Officer with Avolon, which is supporting the event, said: “Avolon has a proud tradition of supporting Irish artists and innovative cultural projects like Breith. Avolon also has strong roots in County Clare and many of the musicians involved in this production have been involved in our events over the years. I wish all involved the best of luck for what I know as a Clare native will be a great night.”

Breith was commissioned by the Arts Office of Clare County Council through the Decade of Centenaries programme with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.