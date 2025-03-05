Annual Labasheeda Peninsula 10km Walk/Run on March 9th

The annual 10km walk/run takes place in Labasheeda on Sunday, March 9th starting at the Community Centre at 12 noon.

The route around the ‘Battery Peninsula’ as it is commonly known in Labasheeda, provides magnificent views of the Shannon estuary and Clonderlaw bay and across the river to Limerick and Kerry for those who take part in this fundraising event.

The walk/run which has been in existence for almost 25 years has more recently been known as the Patricia Corbett Memorial Walk/Run in memory of Patricia who passed away over 20 years ago. The family has thanked the community for keeping Patricia’s memory alive through the walk/run over this period of time.

Now known as the ‘Labasheeda Peninsula 10km Walk/Run’ the same route will be followed for all enthusiasts and newcomers starting and finishing at the local Community Centre where refreshments will be served afterwards.

The building will undergo a significant refurbishment this year following the granting of almost €194,000 under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to develop the ‘long aisle’ section, reopening the magnificent church windows and developing the inside to be a more functional area.

The funds raised will assist with the upcoming works which will require additional finance from the community. Your support is greatly appreciated.