Arc Cinema Ennis to celebrate International Women’s Day

The Arc Cinema Ennis will celebrate International Women’s Day with a Special Screening of Wicked in Support of Women’s Charities this Saturday, March 8th.

The Arc Cinema Ennis is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked, a film that champions female empowerment and the power of friendship. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the incredible organisation Safe Ireland, which is dedicated to supporting and protecting women and children affected by violence. Safe Ireland works to develop strong, community-based responses, empowering women and creating safer futures.

The decision to screen Wicked was inspired by its two strong female leads and its themes of resilience, friendship, and empowerment—values that align perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

- Advertisement -

At The Arc Cinema, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who work with us, recognising their dedication and contributions.

Speaking about the event, General Manager Cathal expressed his excitement: “I am so excited for our screening of Wicked. With its strong female cast and empowering storyline, it is a perfect choice for such an important occasion—and all for a great cause.”

Cathal takes a moment to express his appreciation for the incredible women who work at The Arc Cinema.

“Every day, I’m surrounded by amazing women who go above and beyond for our community. They ensure that every guest has the best possible experience with us. Their dedication never goes unnoticed, and I truly value everything they do for our cinema and our community.”

The Arc Cinema invites the community to join this special event, enjoy an inspiring film, and contribute to a meaningful cause.