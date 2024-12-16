Calls for Clare brave to join annual ‘Dip In’ Challenge

LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice invites people from Clare to brave the icy waters on Saturday 22nd December and make a splash for a great cause by signing up for “Dip In for LauraLynn”.

From Lahinch to Cappagh Pier LauraLynn is asking supporters to raise funds through sponsorship and take the plunge at a swimming spot of their choice. The challenge is an important annual fundraiser for the Children’s Hospice supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

To take part participants register on the LauraLynn website where they will receive a free blue Santa hat, as well as their own sponsorship page. Funds raised from the “Dip In for LauraLynn” challenge will help LauraLynn provide essential care and support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families from across the country.

LauraLynn Fundraising Executive Cathy White commented: “‘Dip In for LauraLynn’ is a wonderful opportunity for people to come together, have fun, and support a cause that truly makes a difference. Whether you are a seasoned sea swimmer or a first-time cold dipper, we would love to see you out in your blue LauraLynn Santa hat. The funds raised will allow us to continue supporting children with palliative care needs and their families all over Ireland.”

LauraLynn is calling on supporters from all over Ireland to take part in this exhilarating event. Participants are encouraged to dip into the chilly waters just before Christmas for this very important fundraiser.

Participants can share their experiences and photos on social media using the hashtag #TeamLauraLynn and join the dedicated Facebook group to connect with others taking part in the challenge.

How to register

For more information, FAQs, and to register for the event, please visit LauraLynn.ie or email Cathy.

About ‘Dip In For LauraLynn’

Dip In for LauraLynn is an annual fundraising challenge where participants raise fund through sponsorship and brave icy waters on December 22nd for LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. People are encouraged to safely take part in a swimming spot of their choice all around Ireland. This event supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families across Ireland. By fundraising to take part, participants help LauraLynn provide essential care and support, ensuring that children receive the best possible care in a familiar environment.

How to Participate:

Register: Sign up to receive your fundraising pack, which includes a special blue LauraLynn Santa Hat.

Activate Your iDonate Fundraiser: Set up your fundraising page to start collecting donations.

Invite Others: Encourage your family, friends, and colleagues to sponsor you and join in the fun.

About LauraLynn Children’s Hospice:

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice providing palliative and hospice care and support for children (0-18 years) with life-limiting conditions and their families from all across Ireland.

LauraLynn, provides a range of services including, symptom management for children, music and play therapy, psychological support, family and sibling camps, short breaks, Crisis Care and End of Life Care. Care can be availed of in our specialised hospice in Leopardstown, care can also be delivered in hospital, in the community, or in the family home, depending on the location and medical needs of the child and the family’s preference. LauraLynn’s Care in the Community Team currently provides care and supports to children and families in their homes in the Leinster region, the Service operating from Mallow services families across Cork, Kerry and Limerick while Ballinasloe Community Team offer services and support to children and families across the Midlands, West and Northwest of Ireland.

LauraLynn provides vital bereavement supports to families after they have lost a child. LauraLynn also undertakes research into the relatively new area of children’s palliative care. LauraLynn care is provided free of charge for children and families.

LauraLynn relies primarily on fundraised income to fund its hospice services.

At present, LauraLynn’s Community of Care extends to over 664 active and bereaved families. So far this year LauraLynn has provided care and support to 352 children and their families and continues to support over 300 bereaved families. With recent growth and developments through LauraLynn in the Community, LauraLynn are caring for children across every corner of the country with families from all 26 counties linked with the service.

Since opening in 2011, LauraLynn has supported 860 children and their families.