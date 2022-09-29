CHC Ireland and Way2Work launch new initiative

CHC Ireland and Way2Work have joined forces to provide opportunities for disadvantaged young people. The new initiative was launched at CHC’s base at Shannon Airport, home to Rescue 115.

CHC (Ireland) is the provider of helicopter search and rescue services to The Irish Coast Guard. In 2021 it flew over 700 missions from 4 bases in Shannon, Dublin, Waterford and Sligo. CHC has joined with the charity Way2Work in making available two positions to be filled by candidates coming through the W2W channel.

Way2Work was founded in 2019 to engage with young people from a State-care background and to assist them in securing career opportunities through apprenticeships with participating companies. W2W partners with employers to detail the requirements and to mentor the relationship between the employer and the young adult. Successful partnerships to date include Sisk, Mellett and Volvo Commercials amongst others.

Way2Work Chair John Killeen said “we are pleased to engage with CHC in providing exciting opportunities for some of our young adults. Our objective is to launch careers by assisting with introductions and mentoring people in the early part of that journey. Our partner companies have been pleased to witness the emergence of talented employees from this channel.”

Derek Byrne the CEO of W2W said: “the first step can be the hardest and we see ourselves as supporting our young people and encouraging our partner-employers through those early steps. We have dozens of successes already and partnering with companies like CHC will energise our talented young people to find their niche.

Founded in 2019 W2W is a fully funded NGO and as Derek Byrne said “ We need nothing from our partner companies other than a job opportunity for our young people “

Rob Tatten of CHC said: as an organisation we are committed to ongoing and continuous training of our staff. Committing 2 Aeronautical Engineering apprenticeships to W2W we see as a logical extension of our continuous training programme whilst creating a real opportunity for a deserving young person. We have been impressed by Derek Byrne and the W2W approach and we are delighted to partner with them to create opportunities in what will be a win win for all concerned.“

Way 2 Work Ireland is committed to promoting equality, inclusion and diversity for all and have partnered with some of the biggest and best companies nationwide like CHC Ireland who support our mission in making this happen for all young people with a care experienced background

CHC have provided Search and Rescue Services to the Irish Coast Guard for 20 years. CHC have 4 Search and Rescue bases in Ireland Waterford, Dublin Sligo and Shannon. We employ over a 140 highly skilled professionals in our Irish operation.

