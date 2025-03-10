Communities asked to go all in against cancer this Daffodil Day

Clare womb and bowel cancer survivor, Mary Woods from Newmarket-on-Fergus, is calling on her local community to go all in against cancer for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day, which takes place on Friday, March 28th.

Fundraiser Mary, 69, who has been a Daffodil Day community organiser in her hometown for many years, was diagnosed with womb cancer in March 2020 after she noticed some blood spotting. She underwent a hysterectomy and radiotherapy, and her treatment was a success.

However, in April 2021, Mary experienced fatigue and a high temperature, and tests found that she had bowel cancer. She had a bowel operation and chemotherapy, and finished her treatment in January 2022 and has been doing well since.

Reflecting on her cancer experience, Mary said: “When my second scan came back clear in 2022, I celebrated by having a tea party in my house to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. I raised around €1,800. My house was packed, and it was astonishing to see the support of the many who generously donated – the Irish Cancer Society means a lot to a lot of people.

“Every euro raised on Daffodil Day is crucial and makes a real lasting difference, fuelling life-changing cancer research and vital support services. I would encourage everyone to please get out there on Daffodil Day, March 28th, and show your support for those affected by cancer in your local community.”

The Irish Cancer Society is there to ensure that every person affected by cancer has a place to turn to, the support they need and the hope that there will come a day when no one in Ireland dies from cancer.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of the Irish public, the Irish Cancer Society invests in ground-breaking cancer research and delivers crucial free support services for people affected by cancer throughout Clare.

In 2024, your generous support provided:

Over 320 free lifts to bring Clare-based cancer patients to their treatment

110 free counselling sessions to people living in Clare

Almost 230 nights of free Night Nursing care to allow cancer patients in Clare to die at home surrounded by loved ones

Cancer Nurses had around 350 conversations with people from Clare on our Support Line and in our Daffodil Centres

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “One in two of us will hear the words, ‘You’ve got cancer’, in our lifetimes. There isn’t a family in Ireland that hasn’t felt the impact of a cancer diagnosis. Right now, a child is hearing the words ,‘It’s cancer’. A parent is holding on to hope for a treatment that hasn’t been discovered yet. And a researcher has an idea that could turn that hope into reality.

“Your support on Daffodil Day fuels life-changing cancer research and vital free services and supports. We really need this year’s Daffodil Day to be the biggest yet to ensure we can be there for those who need us most in 2025. And we cannot do this without you.

“Your generosity on March 28th means patients and their families will have free supports like Counselling, Transport to treatment and Night Nursing services. Every year, communities across Clare show up and paint the town yellow in support of cancer patients and their families. We’re urging you to stand with cancer patients once again, by going all in against cancer and getting involved or donating this Daffodil Day 28 March. Your generous support means everyone affected by cancer in Clare will have access to the support they need, when they need it most.”

Where the donations go:

€30 can help provide transport for a patient to and from their chemotherapy treatment using the Irish Cancer Society’s Transport Service.

€50 can help provide vital clinical equipment for an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse.

€55 will help pay for the cost of one hour of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

€60 will cover the cost of a counselling session to help a person cope with a cancer diagnosis in their life.

€455 will help cover the cost of one night of Night Nursing, providing end of life care to a patient in their own home.

For more information about Daffodil Day visit https://www.cancer.ie/daffodilday