Don’t Discard It – Donate to Enable Ireland

Enable Ireland’s Ennis Charity Shop encourages the public to reduce Christmas wastage by donating gifts that missed the mark. All donations will raise funds to benefit their vital disability services.

Did you receive one too many beauty giftsets? Is that scented candle not quite lighting your fire? Does no one have the receipt for that jumper? According to research by Repak, 93% of shoppers in Ireland receive gifts that they won’t use. This means the potential for gifts to end up discarded is huge. Enable Ireland has launched its “Wasn’t on Your Wishlist?” campaign to tackle this and ensure the public’s unwanted gifts don’t go to waste. They are asking the public to donate gifts that were not quite what they wanted to one of their 28 charity shops located across the country. Items such as clothing, homewares, handbags, books, and accessories are particularly welcome.

By donating to Enable Ireland charity shops, the public can help reduce waste. Their donations will also benefit

By donating to Enable Ireland charity shops, the public can help reduce waste. Their donations will also benefit Ireland’s vital disability services. Enable Ireland provides services to over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities nationwide. These include vital therapy and support services.

Oonagh O’Connor, Commercial Manager at Enable Ireland, said: “Often a lot of thought goes into Christmas gifting. However, many of us can relate to receiving Christmas presents that weren’t quite what we wished for. If a gift you’ve received has missed the mark, our charity shop in Ennis would be hugely grateful to receive it. We’ll find your gift a new home. Plus, 100% of the profits will benefit Enable Ireland’s vital disability services.”

Enable Ireland is accepting donations of high-quality Christmas gifts at their shop on High Street, Ennis. The shops are open between Christmas and New Year on the 28th, 30th, and 31st of December. Members of the public can also donate to one of the charities’ 174 textile banks located across the country. Alternatively, to any TK Maxx store nationwide, or directly into any Enable Ireland charity shop.

Enable Ireland loves to accept donations of clean, good-quality clothes, shoes, handbags, and accessories. They also accept towels, linens, homeware, glassware, collectables, books, loose toys and unwanted gifts. Unfortunately, the charity cannot accept donations of electrical items, dirty or soiled items, broken items, mattresses, duvets or pillows. This is due to the high cost of disposal.

Visit www.enableireland.ie/donationbanks for further information.