Ennis students to host annual SVP fundraiser

As part of their Young Social Innovators Programme The Transition Year students of Ennis Community College and Gaelcholáiste an Chláir will host a Christmas Market.

The event will take place on Wednesday the 11th of December from 9am- to 6pm, at the St Vincent de Paul Shop in Carmody Street in Ennis, to raise funds for those in need.

This year the students are highlighting sustainability. The theme of this year’s campaign is ‘A Second Chance at Christmas’, which means the students want all products being sold at their Christmas market to be sustainable, whether that be books, toys or clothes which have been donated or products made from upcycled materials and used to make decorations in classes such as art and woodwork.

The students are also planning to hold a raffle, a bake sale, a Christmas jumper swap and much more in order to raise funds for their campaign. All proceeds will be donated to St. Vincent de Paul, a charity which provides practical, emotional, and social support for those in need throughout the country.

As it is a sustainable market, the students will be relying on individuals, the local community and local businesses to give donations such as unsold stock or gift vouchers to be used in our raffles.

Students are seeking community support and donations for this worthy cause. If you wish to support the students in their campaign or make a donation of any kind you can email, the Transition Year Coordinator, Martina McNamara.