Fundraiser for GAA player who suffered life-changing injuries

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a young Clare GAA player who suffered life-changing injuries during a training session last week.

Joe Slattery, who has represented Clare in both hurling and football, was seriously injured while training with his beloved parish team last Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury and underwent surgery last Friday however Joe however suffered life-changing injuries which will necessitate lifelong care.

Joe’s family have set up a GoFundMe page ask for your help in supporting him in adapting to his changed life.

“Joe is a big brother, a son, a friend and a team-mate. He is loved and respected by all who know him. He has represented Clare in hurling and football and was Junior Cert student of the year 2024 in his school.

Anything you can contribute will make a difference in Joe’s future. In addition, you can help by sharing the page and keeping Joe in your thoughts,” the GoFundMe page states.

The page is signed by the Slattery & Jones families.

Clare GAA has also rowed in behind the Slattery family. On X, formerly Twitter, Clare GAA said: “Asking all Clare Gaels and beyond to support Joe Slattery who sadly suffered life-changing injuries while training with his beloved club last week .

Joe’s injuries will necessitate lifelong care and the attached GoFundMe page has been set up by the Slattery and Jones family to help support the adaptations Joe’s life will now need.

Joe has represented Clare in underage hurling and football and we at Clare GAA keep him and his family in our thoughts . Please support by donating what you can and sharing the page.”

Over 3,500 people had donate to the page by Tuesday night including one generous donation of €5,000.