IMNDA launches annual ‘Drink Tea for MND’ campaign

As a nation of tea lovers – now’s your chance to get together, sip some tea, and make a difference as the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) has announced the launch of its annual Drink Tea for MND campaign, which will take place throughout the month of March 2025.

Now in its 16th year, this nationwide initiative encourages individuals, businesses, and communities to host their own tea parties, with all funds raised supporting IMNDA’s critical services for families affected by Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

As the IMNDA marks 40 years in 2025, the Drink Tea for MND campaign is a fun and simple way to get involved and show your support for families affected by MND, whether you’re hosting a small gathering at home or organising a larger event at work or in your local community.

Tony Ryan and his partner Amanda Lillis, from Pallasgreen Co. Limerick, who are this year’s ambassadors for the campaign, shared their personal story to highlight the importance of the IMNDA’s work. Tony, known affectionately as Schillaci, was diagnosed with MND in April 2022 after a year-long journey of tests, referrals, and waiting. Tony and Amanda have four children: Corey (28), Tonieka (25), Zekeisha (17), and Zantianna (12).

Amanda shared: “MND is a cruel disease that takes so much away, yet we are determined to make the most of every day. For Tony, the hardest part is not being able to do the things he used to do on his own. But the support we’ve received from the IMNDA has been a lifeline. It’s not just the practical help; it’s the emotional support, the funding for equipment, and the people who truly care. We need more awareness, so others like us can find the help they need.

“When we recently went to buy clothes, we had a humiliating experience where we were told that Tony couldn’t bring someone into the fitting room to help him. It’s an example of how MND isn’t always visible to others, but the struggles are real. We hope that by sharing our story, more people will understand MND and why fundraising is so crucial. The IMNDA has been a key part of our journey, and we are so grateful for all they do.”

This year’s campaign will see supporters gathering across Ireland, hosting events from small family teas to larger community fundraisers. With every cup of tea enjoyed, the IMNDA will continue to provide essential services to families like Tony and Amanda’s, ensuring that no one faces MND alone.

The IMNDA relies heavily on fundraising to sustain over 85% of its income, which funds vital support services, including care grants, counselling, and equipment to improve the quality of life for those affected by MND.

How to get involved:

Register for your Drink Tea for MND event at IMNDA’s website.

Host your own tea party in March, invite your friends, family, or colleagues, and raise much-needed funds.

Share your event on social media using the hashtag #DrinkTeaForMND to spread awareness.

Tony and Amanda’s message is clear: “Every cup of tea, every event, and every donation brings us closer to a world where MND is understood, and families get the support they need.”

For more information or to register your tea party, visit IMNDA’s Drink Tea for MND page.