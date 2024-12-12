Kilrush RNLI prepare to answer the call this Christmas

As the RNLI comes to the end of its milestone 200th year, the charity is launching its annual Christmas fundraising appeal, with a focus on the volunteer crew members who are preparing to spend Christmas on call.

On average, RNLI lifeboats launch over 100 times during the Christmas period* every year. Whatever weather winter throws at them, RNLI crews are ready to battle the elements to save lives at sea. These rescues, and others all year round, are only made possible by the RNLI’s generous supporters, helping to fund the essential kit, training and equipment needed to keep crews prepared and protected.

Christmas is a time for family and friends, but the RNLI’s volunteer crews are ready to leave their own celebrations this festive season and answer the call for help. Just one of the thousands of crew members preparing for a Christmas on call is Kilrush RNLI Helm Charlie Glynn.

‘I joined the crew the day after my 17th birthday in December 2005 – I couldn’t wait to get started,’ Charlie explains. ‘For me, it was a natural step because the RNLI was already a big part of my family. My late father had been the Lifeboat Press Officer until he passed away in 2008, so I grew up hearing about the incredible work the RNLI does. That sense of purpose and responsibility really resonated with me. I wanted to be part of something that genuinely makes a difference in people’s lives, and joining the crew felt like a way I could give back to the community.’

Charlie progressed to become one of the station’s helms in 2014, a role that puts him in charge of the lifeboat at sea: ‘This was a huge milestone for me as it came with greater responsibility for the crew and the safety of the lifeboat. Later that year, I stepped into the role of Lifeboat Press Officer, which felt like a full-circle moment, continuing the legacy of my father.’

The RNLI has come a long way in the almost 20 years that Charlie has been volunteering: ‘The training is one of the biggest changes I’ve seen. When I first started, it was thorough, but now it’s so much more advanced. The RNLI College has been a game-changer, offering state-of-the-art training facilities and simulations that prepare us for real life rescues. Equipment has also improved massively, with technology enhancing both safety and efficiency. The emphasis on crew welfare and mental health has also grown, which is fantastic because it’s not just about what happens on the water – it’s about supporting the people behind the rescues.’

There are also countless memories to look back on: ‘One that truly stands out happened in June 2020, just two months after the birth of my first child, Ida. As new parents, my wife and I were navigating sleepless nights and the challenges of caring for a newborn. One night, I was suddenly woken up by the lifeboat pager. In those first groggy moments, I couldn’t tell if it was Ida crying or the pager beeping! Once I realised it was a call out, I quickly joined the crew. That night, we launched into challenging conditions to assist the crew of a vessel in distress.

It was a tough operation, but thanks to the teamwork and training of the crew, we successfully rescued three people. Following the call out, we were honoured to receive RNLI commendations for our actions, which was a proud moment for all of us. Looking back, it’s a moment that perfectly encapsulates the juggling act of volunteering with the RNLI while balancing family life. It was a challenging time, but it also reminded me of why I do this – to make a difference and ensure that others get to go home to their loved ones, just as I do. Moments like these highlight the camaraderie, dedication, and rewards of being part of the RNLI family.’

Looking ahead to another Christmas on call, Charlie along with his fellow crew members, is ready: ‘There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas. Even at this time of year, people still get in trouble in the water, and like all RNLI crews, we at Kilrush are prepared to leave our own celebrations to help others.

‘But as volunteer lifeboat crew we couldn’t launch without kind donations from the public which fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our own families.’

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal