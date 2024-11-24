Milford Light up a Memory Ceremony on December 1st

Milford Care Centre is hosting its annual “Light Up a Memory” ceremony on Sunday, December 1st at 6 p.m., a meaningful tradition and fundraiser for the Centre.

This year, for the first time in five years, the event will be held in person on the Milford Care Centre grounds, V94 H795.

For over 25 years, Milford has invited the community to sponsor a light on its Memory

- Advertisement -

Tree in memory of loved ones. This symbolic tree will be illuminated from December 1, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Each light celebrates the memory of someone cherished, reflecting the bonds of family and friends during the Christmas season.

Mary O’Brien, CEO of Milford Care Centre, shared her gratitude for the ongoing support of this event, noting that last year, lights were dedicated to about 20,000 loved ones.

She added, “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Milford’s grounds this year. Light Up a Memory gives us all a way to remember and honour those who are no longer with us, and it plays a vital role in supporting the care we provide to the Midwest community. We hope you’ll join us on December 1st.”

Milford Care Centre thanks its event partner, Cook Medical, for their continued support. Bill Doherty, Executive Vice President EMEA at Cook Medical, expressed the company’s commitment to the event, acknowledging Milford Care Centre’s special place in the community.

You can sponsor a light on the Memory Tree for €5, and each sponsorship comes with a commemorative “Light Up a Memory” card to honour a loved one’s memory. To sponsor a light, please visit www.milfordcarecentre.ie or call the Fundraising Department at 061 485859.

Milford Care Centre warmly invites everyone to join this year’s Light Up a Memory ceremony, whether in person or in spirit, to honour and remember loved ones.