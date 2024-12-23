Public urged to support older people this Christmas

ALONE, the national charity that enables older people to age at home, is asking members of public to share your warmth with older people this Christmas and New Year.

ALONE volunteers will deliver over 1,500 Christmas dinners nationwide to older people this Christmas Day. Our staff and Volunteers will check in with 20,000 older people this December alone, ensuring their needs are met and the right supports are in place for Christmas.

With a quarter of older people living alone, ALONE is also calling on the public to ensure that they check in with older people who may be at risk of isolation in their communities. A simple phone call or, where appropriate, a knock on the door can make someone’s Christmas. While many older people will be surrounded by loving friends and family this Christmas, for some others, the knock on the door from ALONE may be their only social contact this Christmas.

Older people themselves are also encouraged to reach out to ALONE for support if needed. ALONE’s telephone support services are fully available across the Christmas period, with the National Support and Referral Line open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

ALONE is also asking the public to include older people in those New Year’s resolutions, and to consider volunteering to support an older person, by telephone or in person, in 2025.

Older people are their own best resource, but practical measures people can take to support older people this Christmas include:

Ensure older people keep their homes appropriately heated in the event of cold weather, and are aware of the energy supports available. Heating is a health issue. Bills can be looked at later – contact ALONE for support.

Check in with older neighbours, friends and relatives.

Stop and chat, or knock in where appropriate, if an older friend, relative or neighbour might be lonely over Christmas.

If you are concerned about an older person over the festive period, refer them to ALONE for support on 0818 222 024.

ALONE has supported over 40,000 older people to age at home across its services in 2024, and demand is increasing all the time. Supports can cover anything from advice on housing adaptation grants to practical supports like home repairs and assistive technology.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan commented “Many older people will be surrounded by friends and family this Christmas, and living the season to the full. But for others, it can be a solitary, lonely and unhappy time. It can also be a dangerous time, with the risk of isolation and bad weather.”

He continued, “The winter is our busiest time of the year, and Christmas is especially busy. We’ll do our bit, and we’re looking for the public to support us – check in on your older relatives and neighbours, and, if you have the time and it’s something that interests you, please also think about signing up as a Volunteer or supporting ALONE with a donation this Christmas.”

Contact ALONE if you have concerns about your own wellbeing, or the wellbeing of an older person you know. Their National Support and Referral Line is available seven days a week, all over the holiday season, from 8am – 8pm on 0818 222 024. Further information can be found on www.alone.ie.