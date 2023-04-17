Sanctuary Runners callout for Regeneron Great Limerick Run

Sanctuary Runners Clare are calling on members old and new to sign up and take part in this year’s Regeneron Great Limerick Run, showcasing the welcome and friendship at the heart of Ireland’s Sporting Capital.

Focusing on solidarity, friendship and respect with all in the community including, and especially, asylum seekers, refugees and other migrants, the Sanctuary Runners this week call all those interested in walking/ jogging/ running the Regeneron Great Limerick Run to join the #bluewave and wear a Sanctuary Runners t-shirt while participating in the event. Participants don’t have to fundraise, just simply join the Sanctuary Runners team by getting your blue tshirt and wearing it on the day.

Sanctuary Runners founder and CEO Graham Clifford: “Clare has a reputation as a friendly welcoming county, where everyone is made to feel at home. This year we invite all Clare residents, be they new arrivals or life long Banner supporters, to join us in our weekly run in Ennis or at the Regeneron Great Limerick Run. It’s a wonderful experience for all participants and the support from the streets is a huge boost to runners and walkers as they make their way around the course. Just the simple act of wearing the blue tshirt together, showing that we run as one is a great example of the solidarity our communities can show.”

Clare runners and joggers have had great fun across the county through their involvement in the award-winning solidarity-through-sport initiative, founded in Cork in 2018. Since starting in Clare, members from across the city and county have come together locally, as well as at parkruns and events across the country to get outdoors and exercise together, building friendships and connections among the group.

With the recent appointment of Jennifer O’Brien as the Regional Development Officer for the Midwest, Sanctuary Runners are building on the excellent work of participants across the region over recent years and look forward to growing in Clare and beyond.

Jennifer O’Brien, Regional Development Officer Midwest : “Having worked in Clare for the past number of years with community groups, I have a great appreciation for Clare’s huge spirit of volunteerism, of getting involved and in being a resilient and strong community who supports their neighbours and community members. Sanctuary Runners offers all of us an amazing opportunity to show our solidarity by going for a run or walk with one of the local groups. We all recognise the benefits of exercise, and with Sanctuary Runners our efforts make impact beyond just ourselves; our friendship and respect extends to others across communities when we do these activities in our blue Sanctuary Runners t-shirt with one of the local groups. It’s a small action with a big impact and I’m looking forward to working with all the members, volunteers and supporters across the midwest.”.

Locals as well as those new to the area, including those from Ukraine, are welcome to join the Ennis based group for weekly walking/ jogging/ running sessions in Tim Smythe Park, Ennis on Sundays at 3pm.

Anyone interested in joining Sanctuary Runners for the Great Limerick Run can email for more information and find out how to get your t shirt. You can also contact Regional Development Officer Jennifer O’Brien or call 087 6993228.

More info on Sanctuary Runners on their website.