Shannon Airport Group raised €100k for charity in 2024

The Shannon Airport Group is proud to announce that its staff charity committee has successfully raised €100,000 through various fundraising initiatives during 2024.

This remarkable achievement brings the total sum raised for charities to €500,000 since the programme commenced 10 years ago.

This year’s fund recipients are The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Milford Care Centre, the Group’s chosen charity partners for the year.

Throughout 2024, the dedicated staff of The Shannon Airport Group engaged in numerous fundraising activities, including bake sales, raffles, a pub quiz, sponsored walks, some GAA hurling fun last summer and a number of local and business community events. Their collective efforts have made a significant impact, demonstrating the power of community and teamwork.

Vanessa McTigue, Chairperson of The Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee, expressed her gratitude and admiration for the staff’s dedication and the work of the incredible charities:

“I am incredibly proud of our team for their unwavering energy and enthusiasm in supporting our fundraising initiatives. Their commitment has been truly inspiring, and it is heartwarming to see the positive impact we can make together. I would also like to commend the outstanding work of our charity partners, The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Milford Care Centre. Their tireless efforts in providing essential services and support to those in need are truly commendable, and we are honoured to support them.”

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland is the leading dementia-specific service provider in Ireland, offering a range of services and supports to individuals living with dementia and their families. Milford Care Centre, a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation, provides specialist palliative care and older persons services in the Mid-West of Ireland.

Expressing gratitude for the financial support from The Shannon Airport Group, Milford Care Centre’s Head of Finance Kieran Dore emphasised its importance in enabling Milford Care Centre to maintain the high standard of care they provide in the community.

“We are grateful to everyone at The Shannon Airport Group for selecting us as co-beneficiaries alongside the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. We fully recognise and appreciate the immense effort involved in raising such a significant amount of money and this support makes a tangible difference in the lives of those we care for,” said Mr Dore.

Welcoming the funding, Interim Head of Fundraising at The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) Nikki Keegan said: “I want to Thank the team at The Shannon Airport Group for their inspiring fundraising effort over the past year. From their stylish Denim Day to their unforgettable Memory Walk, and coffee morning event, it was a pleasure to work with the team and see their creativity and passion for the cause. Having a presence in Shannon Airport has helped The ASI generate awareness among a vast network of people working at the airport, its Business Park or passing through on their travels. We truly appreciate the huge effort and dedication.”

The Shannon Airport Group has a long-standing tradition of supporting charitable causes, having raised over €500,000 since the programme’s inception 10 years ago. This year’s achievement is a testament to the generosity and community spirit of the Group’s employees and wider community.