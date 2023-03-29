Shannon Airport Group raises €70,000 for charity

Staff at the Shannon Airport Group have come up trumps for two worthy causes after raising €70,000 through a series of charity initiatives.

This week, the Group’s Charity Committee proudly handed over €35,000 each to Sláinte an Chláir (Clare Cancer Support) and Children’s Health Foundation. Since 2014, employees from across the Group have voted for two charities to support each year – raising a total of over €420,000 since the programme commenced nine years ago.

In 2022, staff chose Sláinte an Chláir who provides psychological, emotional, and educational support as well as complementary therapies to those affected by cancer, and Children’s Health Foundation who raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly.

- Advertisement -

Charity events ranged from staff bake sales and coffee mornings, to raffles featuring prizes for flights, boutique vouchers and more, to a Christmas Fashion Show at the five-star Dromoland Castle MC’d by Ireland’s fashion icon, Celia Holman Lee.

Rita Meehan, Chairperson of the Shannon Airport Group Charity Committee said, “Fundraising in 2022 was extra special to us this year as it was the first time since the pandemic that we could host in-person events and really get out there and raise money for Sláinte an Chláir and Children’s Health Foundation. The team did a fantastic job organising events, which were held throughout the year. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and we are all driven by the shared passion of supporting these two incredible charities. We are delighted to be able to present both charities with cheques for €35,000 each, and to hear how these funds will be used to positively impact the people they support.”

Commenting on the donation, Chair of Sláinte an Chláir Theresa Murrihy said,” We were delighted to be chosen by the Shannon Airport Group staff as one of their designated charities and are thrilled to collect this donation. This money will make a huge difference. It will fund our running costs for up to four months, which reduces the pressure on a small charity like ours, who do not have a dedicated fundraising team. Part of these costs include transport, counselling, an oncology nurse specialist, lymph management, exercise classes with a physiotherapist, reflexology and more – all provided free of charge. We are so thankful to the staff and to everyone who contributed to raising these funds.”

Hugh Kane, Interim Chief Executive of the Children’s Health Foundation said, “We are incredibly grateful to the staff of Shannon Airport Group, all involved in their Charity Committee for their fundraising efforts and to all who have donated. These funds will go towards giving every sick child in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin the very best chance through funding vital equipment like a new ultrasound, a phototherapy system, medical scopes, as well as wellbeing initiatives for the healthcare heroes and of course funding vital research to ensure the best treatment for sick children.”