Tipp duo complete Wild Atlantic Way charity cycle

Tipperary men Denis Maher (80) and Thomas Houlihan (67) have completes their Wild Atlantic Way Cycle for Pieta House.

Denis Maher and Thomas Houlihan, from Lorrha Co. Tipperary completed the 2400km taking in the scenic route including Miltown Malbay, Doolin, and the Burren along the Wild Atlantic Way having raised almost €4000 for Pieta house.

This wasn’t the pairs first charity cycle as last year the lads completed the Mizen to Malin head cycle for Pieta House and they raised over €8,400 which they presented to Pieta later that year.

Denis Maher said “We just wanted to do it, regardless of how long it took. The driving force of course is what we are doing it for. That’s a great reminder, a great motivator that will keep driving us on. Pieta is a wonderful organisation. When people are in trouble and they want to talk to somebody, they can call Pieta House and someone is there 24 hours. They are also great comfort to people that are in bereavement, which is another great service that they provide”.

Thomas Houlihan said “When we looked at the account at the end of the day and saw the money that had been donated, it helped motivate and encourage us for the next day.” On behalf of everyone included in the cycle, the team would like to thank everyone who has donated to the cause and interacted with our post and your support is greatly appreciated.

Donations remain open until the end of July and we are asking anyone who can to donate any amount to the cause and all funds are going to the great work done by the Pieta House team. In 2021 Pieta received 80% of its income through fundraisers similar to ours.

Pieta House offers free professional, clinical 1 to 1 counselling and 24/7 crisis support for people experiencing suicidal ideation and self-harm, and those who have been bereaved by suicide across its 20 centres and online. Pieta received over 70,000 calls and texts into its 24/7 crisis helpline, and supported over 600 families and households in the immediate aftermath of a loss through suicide.

The Tipperary duo tracked their journey which can be viewed on Facebook and to donate click here.