Tipp duo cycling Wild Atlantic Way for Pieta House

Two Tipperary have hit the road for their attempt to cycle the Wild Atlantic Way in aid of Pieta House.

Denis Maher and Thomas Houlihan, 80 and 67 years of age respectively, from Lorrha Co. Tipperary are currently attempting to complete the Wild Atlantic Way Cycle in aid of Pieta House.

The men will be aiming to complete the over 2000km cycle along the glorious Western Coast however the Tipperary men are no strangers to challenging cycles after completing the Malin to Mizen cycle last year raising over €8000 for Pieta House in the process.

Both men are extremely grateful for the support they received on last year’s cycle from across the globe and this has motivated them to take on the even greater challenge of cycling along the Wild Atlantic Way for a charity that is close to their hearts.

The Wild Atlantic Way, 1600 miles (2600 km) in length, is one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world. The cycle along Irelands Atlantic Coastline takes in some of the country’s most scenic landmarks and the Tipperary men will be hitting the country’s legendary heads and bays as they aim to raise funds for a great cause close to their hearts.

In 2021 Pieta received 80% of its income through fundraisers similar to ours. Pieta House offers free professional, clinical 1 to 1 counselling and 24/7 crisis support for people experiencing suicidal ideation and self-harm, and those who have been bereaved by suicide across its 20 centres and online.

Pieta’s qualified and accredited team of 100+ therapists supported over 7,000 clients last year delivering over 52,000 therapy of 1 to 1 counselling. Pieta received over 70,000 calls and texts into its 24/7 crisis helpline, and supported over 600 families and households in the immediate aftermath of a loss through suicide.

