Tour de Munster raises €400k for Down Syndrome Ireland

The 2024 Tour de Munster charity cycle has successfully raised over €400,000 in support of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI). The grand total was revealed at a cheque presentation ceremony with cycling legend and long term supporter of the Tour, Sean Kelly, presenting the cheque.

The 24th Tour marks a significant occasion as the renowned charity cycle contributes to the national charity for its 15th consecutive year. Since its inception in 2001, the Tour de Munster has raised a staggering €5 million for the Munster branches of DSI.

The 2024 charity cycle saw cyclists embark on a challenging 600 km journey through the picturesque counties of Munster, which took place from August 8th to August 11th, in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

The funds raised throughout Tour de Munster 2024 will have a profound impact on the lives of individuals with Down syndrome in Munster, providing vital services and facilities that benefit both them and their families across the region.

In total, the tour raised over €413,728 with some cyclists raising funds for other charities near and dear to their hearts, including West Cork Down Syndrome Support Group and Cork ARC Cancer Support House.

Each cyclist, supported by their family, friends, and dedicated volunteers, covered their own expenses to ensure that every euro raised directly benefited DSI and the various individual beneficiaries.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Paul Sheridan, the founder of Tour de Munster, said: “I am so proud of everyone involved in this year’s Tour de Munster. We are over the moon to have raised such a phenomenal sum of €400,000 which will go a very long way in supporting the fantastic work carried out on a daily basis by the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. None of this would have been possible without the huge dedication and efforts made by cyclists, volunteers and supporters. We are very grateful to the many companies and the public who have supported the Tour in the past 24 years.”

Sean Kelly, a longtime supporter of Tour de Munster, said: “It’s amazing to see how much the Tour de Munster has grown over the years, both in scale and impact. This year’s incredible total of €400,000 for Down Syndrome Ireland speaks volumes about the dedication and heart of everyone involved. I’m honoured to keep supporting this event, knowing the real difference it makes in communities across Munster. Every pedal stroke has been worth it to see the positive change for families and individuals with Down syndrome.”

Maeve Crawford and Nina Carey, organising committee of Down Syndrome Clare and parents, spoke about this year’s tour: “The funds raised from Tour de Munster make a huge difference in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Munster. This event is something our members value so deeply each year and we are so grateful to each and every participant and supporter.”

The continued success of the Tour de Munster is a testament to the dedication and spirit of its participants and supporters. Together, they are making a tangible difference in the lives of those with Down syndrome, fostering a more inclusive and supportive community.

Clare FM, Tipp FM, WLR FM, Red FM, SPIN South West and Pure Radio are the Official Media Partners of Tour de Munster 2024.

For further information about Tour de Munster visit www.tourdemunster.com or find it on Facebook. For further information on Down Syndrome Ireland please see www.downsyndrome.ie.