Vitalograph Burren trek for Asthma Society of Ireland

A 30-strong team of employees from Vitalograph put on their walking boots to hike the Lough Avalla Farm Loop in the Burren in aid of the Asthma Society of Ireland.

The Asthma Society of Ireland reports that, in Ireland, a person is hospitalised every eight minutes with asthma; and many may be surprised to learn that a person dies from an asthma attack every five days. The society recently ran the ‘Take a Breath Challenge’ to promote asthma awareness and raise funds for their vital work.

Storm Agnes passed just in time for the Vitalograph team to tackle the 8km hike, which did not disappoint with stunning views at every turn. Each member of the team played a role in fundraising, while local coach company, C&C Executive Travel sponsored the bus to and from the company’s headquarters in Ennis. €2500 has been raised for the charity so far.

“Asthma is so common in society that we often overlook how serious and how preventable it is. Both the hospitalisations and deaths are largely preventable. Vitalograph has supported the Asthma Society of Ireland for many years and our team is proud to be involved with the Take a Breath Challenge this year. We were lucky with the weather on the day. The company, views and conversations were all great.” said Vitalograph CEO, Frank Keane.

The charity has a special resonance with Vitalograph, whose respiratory diagnostic solutions, such as spirometers, help clinicians detect, diagnose and mange respiratory conditions like asthma.

The fundraising page remains open until 2 November. All the funds go directly to support the work of Asthma Society of Ireland.