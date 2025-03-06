Women’s Aid Fundraiser at The Attic in Doolin

An unforgettable evening of music, spoken word, and film awaits as we come together to celebrate the vibrant creative community of Clare, all in support of Women’s Aid.

The event will take place at The Attic, Hotel Doolin on Friday, March 14th, from 7:30pm, for a stellar lineup of artists who will bring their voices and stories to the stage in solidarity for this important cause.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly to Women’s Aid, a national feminist organization that has been working to prevent and address domestic violence and abuse since 1974. This year marks 50 years of Women’s Aid supporting women and children across Ireland. More information about their work can be found at womensaid.ie.

This special event, generously supported by Hotel Doolin and Doolin Arts, will feature a dynamic mix of singer-songwriters and poets, each offering unique and powerful performances:

Molly Sterling

A Clare-based singer-songwriter exploring themes of healing, hope, and self-discovery through piano, guitar, and vocals. Molly is also the founder of The Reclaim Project, a community arts initiative challenging abuse in the Irish arts.

Maeve Abyss & Ciaróg

Maeve, an American spoken word artist and performer, joins Ciaróg (Ciara McGarrigle), a West Clare and Norway-based musician whose sound draws from traditional, jazz, and ambient influences, capturing the power and mystery of water through exploratory piano and sound. This performance will be accompanied by the film ‘Bodies of Water’ by Jonah King featuring local filmmaker Maeve Stone.

SAOL

The new musical project of Irish artist Zoë Gough, blending indie, grunge, shoegaze, and folk influences. Her debut album in progress explores themes of identity, social change, and Ireland’s evolving landscape.

Mná

This trio of talented singers – Theresa Garrihy, Kate Daly, and Kathleen Malone – bring stunning harmonies and a fusion of traditional, folk, and contemporary music. With deep roots in Clare’s musical heritage, Mná continue to create and share their original compositions.

Aoibheann Boyle, Aisling Lyons & Fiona Kirwan

Featuring rising singer-songwriter Aoibheann Boyle, renowned harpist Aisling Lyons, and accomplished musician and saxophone player Fiona Kirwan, this trio promises a blend of heartfelt songwriting and masterful musicianship.

A raffle will be held on the night with fantastic prizes from local businesses and craftspeople, including:

Sauna for two with Sauna Suaimhneas

€50 voucher for The Market House, Ennistymon

Voucher for Hush Disco

Gift from A Stór Yoga

Voucher for a trip with Soul Stuff Adventures ● Gift from Celtic Fusion Design ● …and more to be announced!

Raffle tickets: €3 per ticket or €10 for a line of five tickets. Tickets can be purchased by sending a message to the event organisers.

The Work of Women’s Aid

In 2023, 28,638 people contacted Women’s Aid.

During these contacts, Women’s Aid heard 40,048 disclosures of abuse.

This included 35,570 disclosures of abuse against women, and 4,478 disclosures of abuse against children.

35% of women in Ireland have experienced psychological, physical and/or sexual abuse from an intimate partner.

One in four (25%) women in Ireland have experienced sexual violence as an adult with a partner.

In 2024, An Garda Síochána responded to over 65,000 domestic abuse incidents. That’s an average of 1,250 incidents each week.

Needless to say, the work of Women’s Aid is crucial in the protection of our whole society.

The Attic, Hotel Doolin

Friday, March 14, 2024

Doors open at 7:30 PM

Booking Page

Proceeds: Women’s Aid