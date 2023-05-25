Clare Dog Walk for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

The Clare Branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is asking the public to join their Walk for Guide Dog Day starting at Lee’s Road Ennis (meeting point is at the Car Park at John O’Sullivan Park) on Saturday, May 27th at 11am!

The walk will be 5km and will last about 1 hour.

We encourage you to bring your 4-legged friends and wear an item of green clothing.

There is no registration fee. Simply join us on the day.

How to support

Donate at www.guidedogs.ie/donate

Support the Clare Branch here: https://walk-for-gdd-2023.raisely.com/t/clare-branch

Buy a Guide Dog Day pack: https://shop.guidedogs.ie/

For more details see www.GuideDogs.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is a national charity dedicated to helping people living with sight loss or autism improve their mobility and independence. Guide Dog Day will focus on the organisation’s Clients, their families and Volunteers sharing their stories about the difference Guide and Assistance Dogs have made to their lives and community.

For over 45 years we have provided life-changing services and support to people across Ireland with sight loss. All services are offered free of charge with 85% of funding coming from the generosity of the general public, corporate support and legacies.

Services include:

The Guide Dog Programme for people who are blind or vision impaired

The Assistance Dog Programme for families of children with autism

Community Dog Programme

Orientation and Mobility Training (Long Cane)

Independent Living Skills Training

The Child Mobility Programme