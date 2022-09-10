Clare FM to broadcast Caitriona Lucas documentary

The 12th of September 2016 is a date County Clare will never forget. On that tragic day news broke that a rigid inflatable boat had capsized near cliffs in a heavy Atlantic swell in Kilkee.

As details of the incident became clearer, it emerged that the rib was an Irish Coast Guard search and rescue boat.

The three Irish Coast Guard volunteers on board were thrown from the vessel into the sea. Two Kilkee-based members of the volunteer service were subsequently rescued during a major multi-agency operation however, the third person was Caitriona Lucas from Liscannor, an experienced volunteer with the Irish Coast Guard based in Doolin.

Caitriona was recovered unconscious from the water and airlifted to hospital as attempts were continued to resuscitate her. She later passed away in University Hospital Limerick.

She was the first member of the Coast Guard to die on duty and flags were flown at half-mast as a County and Country mourned Caitriona.

To mark the sixth anniversary of Caitriona’s passing, Clare FM has produced a fitting tribute to honour her life.

The documentary – ‘Caitriona Lucas, Fearless’ – and has been produced with the support of her family, Bernard, Ben, and Emma Lucas.

Documentary producer and Clare FM’s Programme Director, Padraic Flaherty said: ‘Caitriona was a true hero and deserves to be honoured with a tribute documentary. In this special programme we look back at her early years in Ballyvaughan, joining the Coast Guard and being posthumously awarded the Clare person of the year award. True heroes make a difference in people’s lives and this is what Caitriona did. She, along with her colleagues in the Coast Guard, saved people in the grimmest situations and gave people hope’.

To coincide with Caitriona’s sixth anniversary this tribute documentary will be broadcast on Clare FM this Monday (12th September 2022) at 11am.