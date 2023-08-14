Clare winners at Fleadh Cheoil confirmed

Over 5000 competitors from all over Ireland and overseas played, sung or danced for Comhaltas All Ireland titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 in Mullingar.

From storytelling to concertina, sets to lilting, victors of regional competitions travelled far and wide to compete in one or more of the 230 competitions. The competitions play a central role in the Fleadh and title holders are highly regarded in the traditional Irish music community.

County Clare was well represented at the annual event and on the winner’s list.

For the second consecutive year, the All Ireland competitions were held in the historic, cultural and very musical town of Mullingar. The town was home to the first ever All-Ireland Fleadh in 1951. It hosted again in 1963, 2022 and 2023. Over the past nine days the streets have been overflowing with Irish music, dance and culture once more.

Dr Labhrás Ó’Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann said, “We are delighted to return to Mullingar for the second year of the homecoming. Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann began here in 1951 and it is extraordinary to see how big and beloved it has become. 72 years ago it was a small event; this year 600,000 people came to celebrate Irish culture.”

He continued, “I would like to congratulate all winners of the competitions. There was an incredible level of skill and talent from all contestants, as there is every year. Few people can say they are an all Ireland winner, so all should be very proud of their amazing achievements.”

Joe Connaire, Chairperson of the Fleadh Executive Committee said, “It has been a pleasure to witness so many people enjoy traditional Irish music, song and dance in Mullingar once again. I am grateful that the town’s beauty and character was the backdrop to the Fleadh and I hope all enjoyed our home as much as we do.”

He continued, “It takes a lot of people to make such a wonderful event and create the beautiful moments we will remember from 2023. I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the past two years so successful.”

The 51st Annual Scoil Éigse, the official summer school organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, ran throughout the week with over 500 Irish and international students of all ages taking part in various music, singing, dancing and Irish language classes.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 will take place in Wexford town on 4th – 11th August 2024.

For all the results and further details on the Fleadh and competitions, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

1B Fidil / Fiddle (12-15) 2nd. Jack Dilleen, CCÉ, Doora-Barefield, An Clár’

2B Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15) 2nd. Eimear Clancy, CCÉ, Croisín, An Clár

3C Feadóg Mhór / Flute (15-18) 1st. Caoimhe Parry, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

4A Feadóg / Whistle (Faoi 12) 3rd. Kate Breathnach, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

4B Feadóg / Whistle (12-15) 1st. Cian Corry, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár 2nd. Conor Parry, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

6A Consairtín / Concertina (Faoi 12) 1st. Róisín Dilleen, CCÉ, Doora-Barefield, An Clár

6B Consairtín / Concertina (12-15) 3rd. Orla Cusack, CCÉ, An Tulach, An Clár

6C Consairtín / Concertina (15-18) 1st. Edel Cusack, CCÉ, An Tulach, An Clár

6D Consairtín / Concertina (O18) 1st. Colm Browne, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

9D Orgán Béil / Mouth Organ (O18) 3rd. Arlene O Sullivan, CCÉ, Inisdíomáin, An Clár

12B Pianó / Piano (12-15) 1st. Eimear Lernihan, CCÉ, Inisdíomáin, An Clár

3B Mileoidean / Melodeon (12-15) 2nd. Eimear Clancy, CCÉ, Croisín, An Clár

14B Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (12-15) 1st. Julien Travers, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

18B Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (12-15) 2nd. Aoife Farren, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15) 2nd. CCÉ, Croisín/Doora Barefield, An Clár – Eimear Clancy, Jack Dilleen

23D Ceol Beirte / Duets (O18) 1st. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh/An Tulach, An Clár – Aine Murphy, Ciara Tighe

24B Ceol Trír / Trios (12-15) 3rd. CCÉ, An Tulach, An Clár – Aishling White, Orla Cusack, Ríanagh Murphy

25B Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (12-15) 2nd. Inis Óg, CCÉ, Cora Finne, An Clár

26B Grúpaí Ceoil (12-15) 2nd. Burren, CCÉ, Cora Finne, An Clár

26C Grúpaí Ceoil (15-18) 3rd. Tigh na Coille, CCÉ, Cr. na Coradh, An Clár

31B Amhránaíocht ar an Sean Nós (Mná) / Irish Singing (Ladies) (12-15) 3rd. Aoife Shannon, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

33B English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15) 2nd. Cara Ní Éilí, CCÉ, An Tulach, An Clár

34A English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (Faoi 12) 3rd. Ruairí O’Doherty, CCÉ, Croisín, An Clár

34C English Singing (Men) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Fir) (15-18) 2nd. Cormac Byrne, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

35A Feadaíl / Whistling (Faoi 12) 2nd. Lucy Twomey, CCÉ, Cr. na Coradh, An Clár

35D Feadaíl / Whistling (O18) 1st. Liam Jones, CCÉ, Clochliath, An Clár

36A Portaireacht / Lilting (Faoi 12) 3rd. Kate Breathnach, CCÉ, Clarecastle/Ballyea, An Clár

36B Portaireacht / Lilting (12-15) 2nd. Eimear Clancy, CCÉ, Croisín, An Clár 3rd. Kate Howard, CCÉ, Cr. na Coradh, An Clár

36D Portaireacht / Lilting (O18) 1st. Liam Jones, CCÉ, Clochliath, An Clár

44A Rince Seit, Mná / Full Set, Ladies (Faoi 12) 1st. Rithim an Chláir – Céim Óir, An Clár

4C Rince Seit, Mná / Full Set, Ladies (15-18) 2nd. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush – St Maura’s HFL, An Clár

45A Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (Faoi 12) 1st. Rithim an Chláir – Rince na Croí, An Clár

45B Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (12-15) 1st. Rithim an Chláir, An Clár 2nd. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush – St Brendan’s HFL, An Clár

45C Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (15-18) 1st. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush – St John’s HFL, An Clár

45D Rince Seit, Measctha / Full Set, Mixed (O18) 1st. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush – St John’s HFL, An Clár

46F Rince Leathsheit Measctha / Half Set, Mixed (Faoi 18) 1st. CCÉ, Cill Áirne, Spa – Team Darragh, Ciarraí 2nd. CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush – Steps of the West HFL, An Clár

46D Rince Leathsheit Measctha / Half Set, Mixed (O18) 1st. Rithim an Chláir, An Clár

48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (Faoi 12) 2nd. Shona Brody, CCÉ, Inisdíomáin, An Clár 3rd. Thea Harvey, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

48B Rince ar an Sean-Nós (12-15) 1st. Jayden Murray, Mullagh, An Clár

48C Rince ar an Sean-Nós (15-18) 1st. Conor Fennell, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

48D Rince ar an Sean-Nós (O18) 1st. Emma Fennell, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár

49K Comhrá Gaeilge (15-18) 2nd. Rachel Ní Dhálaigh, CCÉ, Cr na hInse, An Clár 3rd. Roisin NicDhonnachaidh, CCÉ, Inis Cathaigh Kilrush, An Clár