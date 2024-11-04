Ennis Book Club Festival launches short story competition

Ennis Book Club Festival is thrilled to announce the launch of its second annual Short Story Competition, an inspiring opportunity to champion emerging writers and celebrate the craft of short story writing.

Following a hugely successful inaugural competition in 2024, we’re excited to build on this momentum and support new voices in literature.

This year’s competition will be judged by writer Cathy Sweeney, author of short story collection Modern Times (2020) and debut novel Breakdown, which was published in January 2024.

The winner of the competition will be awarded €750 and will have the honour of reading their story at a festival event, “The Art of the Short Story,” on March 7th. The second prize is €400, with additional prizes for runners-up.

The Festival will take place from March 7th to 9th, 2025, marking its 19th year of celebrating literature and the joy of reading. Each year, the festival attracts both international and Irish authors, engaging the Ennis community and beyond in discussions, readings, and events.

Artistic Director Martina Durac shares, “This competition reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging authors and adding new dimensions to the festival. We’re excited to see fresh voices and talents joining our lineup in 2025!”

Competition Details:

Prizes: First prize – €750; Second prize – €400

Deadline: December 6th @ 5pm, 2024

Eligibility: Open to authors who have not yet published a full collection of work

Writers interested in entering can find further information and submission details here.