Search is on for Clare Rose 2023

Victoria ‘Vickie’ O Connell, reigning Clare rose, will this week officially launched the search to find this year’s Rose of Tralee in County Clare.

Although it’s going to be hard for the west Clare woman to hand over her title, especially having been the Clare rose before the lockdowns, she remembers fondly her time as the Clare rose and the last minute nudge of encouragement it took to allow her have one of the best years of her life.

Vickie said: “Entering and becoming the Clare rose has been one of the proudest moments of my life so far, being able to represent my county on a local, national and international basis is a fantastic feeling that words just can’t describe.

This is not only on a personal growth and confidence level but the friendships I have made for life also the many many reunions and events I have attended over the years with my fellow roses and rose escorts. From the week in Tralee to the opening of the German Christmas Markets in Frankfort and our planned walking of the St Patrick’s day parade in Fifth Avenue New York, although the pandemic caused ripples of effects to these it has also open the time for us to attend each other’s life events including weddings and numerous getaways let alone a hopping WhatsApp group.”

Vickie added: “I would recommend the festival to anyone, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity. You get to meet so many amazing people, do some amazing things and become an inspiration to so many girls and women. I would say to anyone who has ever thought about becoming a rose, don’t miss out on something great just because of fear, it’s your time new year new you, just apply.”

There is no better time to enter as the Clare rose due to the gap caused by the pandemic and in a new departure, to ensure that every Rose enjoys the ultimate positive experience during her year as her region’s ambassador, the Festival organisers have revamped the selection process by removing regional qualification and increasing the age limit, so with no Clare rose since 2019 and the next after this year to be 2025, interest is expected to be high.

Ciarán and the team that coordinates the Clare event, said: “Vickie has been a true legend thought out her extended time as raining Clare rose of Tralee, she was a great ambassador for her family, County Clare, and west Clare in general and we want to thank everyone for getting behind her and we love her to bits. This year is a big year for the county as there are big changes afoot which will mean we will only have a Clare rose once every two years, but this year this is a great and even better opportunity for any young lady to really enjoy this once in a lifetime experience in the full.”

Ciarán continued: “We can confirm After the Covid break and the changes to the festival, the breaking news is there will be a 2023 Clare Rose of Tralee selection final this year on the 12th of March in the Inn at Dromoland with a closing date for entrants the 20th of February with new direct entry to the Final night.

There are no regional finals element to the festival, so the chosen Clare rose will go directly to the stage interview with the main man Dáithí Ó Sé in the Dome in Tralee.

The age limit has gone up a year to 29 so once you’ve not reached your 30th birthday by the 1st of September 2023 you’re in. Due to the pandemic and the biannual selection, this means we didn’t have a Clare rose since Vickie the 2019 Rose and Clare won’t have one again until 2025. So, the search is on for 2023 with only a six-week window to apply. There is no better time than now to give it a go and apply, so if there is anyone from or living in Clare you think would make a great rose for county Clare in 2023 pass the nudge along.”

The chosen Clare rose will travel “via the Rose tour” to the international festival in Tralee in August and will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, and numerous public engagements at the festival from which 32 Roses will appear in the live selection broadcasts.

More info can be found by searching or DM “Clare rose center” Or texting 086 3871635, Applications can be found via www.roseoftralee.ie.The closing date will be the 20th of February 2023 and the Clare selection will be on at the Inn at Dromoland the 12th of March 2023.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival will celebrate 60 Years from Friday 18th – Tuesday 22nd August 2023.