West Clare family raffling off two homes

A West Clare family is raffling two properties on the Loop Head Peninsula with a portion of the proceeds being donated to two charities.

Following her second spinal discectomy surgery in March 2026, Lucy Fennelly and her husband James have decided, with Lucy’s future needs in mind, to raffle their two houses on the Wild Atlantic Way on Loop Head Peninsula in West Clare.

The winner will also have their standard legal fees paid to complete the property transfer and Property Stamp duty fees paid. The winner will also receive €20,000 to help towards their relocation, redecorating and renovation costs.

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Both houses enjoy private south facing courtyards and our house also has a large garden extending to within meters of the shoreline. You can soak up fantastic views of Carrigaholt Castle and the Shannon Estuary from the comfort of your very own garden studio complete with kitchen, bathroom and WIFI.

Blakes in Carrigaholt our multi award winning Air BnB unit is situated between our house and Diarmuid’s Cottage. The Air BnB blends old world charm with exposed stone walls dating from the late 1800’s coupled with modern conviences .

We hold Superhost Status with Air BnB and we have been awarded multiple Traveller Award Choice winners with Booking.Com.

“Win our two houses situated on the world famous Wild Atlantic Way and on Loop Head Peninsula in the heart of West Clare. Also included is our multi-award-winning Air BnB, Blakes in Carrigaholt” – Lucy Fennelly

Previously it was the Carrigaholt Post Office and Telephone Exhange. It has been featured in two films, Love and Savagery in 2009 and Sprachlos in Irland 2021.

Movie props from both films are on display inside and will be gifted to the new owners. Blakes in Carrigaholt benefits from year-round trade with repeat customers returning every season

5% of all nett proceeds will be donated equally between Spinal Injuries Ireland and St Bernard Sanctuary.