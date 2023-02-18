Community Seed Exchange at Irish Seed Savers

Irish Seed Savers will host the Annual Community Seed Exchange on Saturday 25th February – an exciting event for individuals, gardening and community groups to come together to share and swap seeds!

Bring any spare seeds, or your own saved seeds, to share and swap with other growers. From the rare to the everyday varieties, this event helps promote biodiversity and by sharing seeds we are building a more resilient food system.

“Growing your own food from seed is an amazing way to reduce your food costs and expend the right kind of energy…physical effort! An added bonus is improved mental health from being outside working the soil and connecting with nature. The Annual Community Seed Exchange is the perfect opportunity to share the excitement of the emerging springtime by sharing any extra seeds you may have and if you don’t have any seeds saved yet, you are still very welcome to come get some. And remember, after you’ve grown your own, save some seeds to share next year!”

- Advertisement -

Deirdre Morrissey, Seed Bank Curator said: “As Ireland’s leading food crop conservation organisation, Irish Seed Savers have been saving and sharing rare heirloom seed varieties for over 30 years. It is through seed sharing events that these rare seed varieties continue to thrive in local community gardens and allotments all around the country.

Bring your friends and family and enjoy all that our Organic Seed Gardens, Heritage Orchards and Native Woodland have to offer.

This is a ticketed event and we are urging everyone to purchase their tickets in advance via Eventbrite.ie. The Seed Exchange will take place over two time slots to facilitate ease of numbers; 12pm to 2pm and 2pm to 4pm. Visit www.irishseedsavers.ie/blog for full details.

Café open 12 to 4pm with delicious food by the East Clare Community Co-Op Garden Café

Tickets for Supporters and Children are Free.

Tickets for Non-Supporters are €6.

Irish Seed Savers is an environmental organisation and social enterprise. Their mission is to protect, conserve and utilise Ireland’s diverse genetic food crop heritage, safeguarding it for present and future generations. We find and collect Ireland’s Heritage apple trees and open-pollinated seed; they conduct scientific research and contribute to knowledge nationally and internationally in fulfilment of Ireland’s obligations under the International Treaty on Food Crop Genetic Resources. They also curate Ireland’s National Heritage Apple Tree Collection, manage Ireland’s only living seed bank comprising heritage open-pollinated seed and are part of a global network of Seed Banks.

The group practices ‘Conservation Through Use’ by making the Irish national collection of heritage apple trees and the open-pollinated heritage seeds widely available to the general public through retail sales, promoting food security, sustainability and community resilience. Their core work is located within a wider constellation of skills and practices. We seek to educate and raise awareness of the holistic nature at the heart of sustainable food systems.