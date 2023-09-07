Gallery – Experts gather for inaugural National INStone Symposium

Conservation and heritage experts gathered on Wednesday in Boston in County Clare for the inaugural Irish National Stone (INStone) Symposium.

The event was hosted by Burren-based Irish Natural Stone (INStone), the company responsible for delivering the Irish Hunger Memorial in New York City, the restoration of the Four Courts in Dublin, St. Mel’s Cathedral in Longford, St. John’s Cathedral in Limerick, the O’Connell Monument in Ennis, the Irish Cultural and Learning Foundation in Phoenix (USA) and Hope House in Bath (UK).

The theme of the on-day event was ‘Preserving Our Built Heritage And Traditional Skills Development, focusing on the need to improve the traditional skills required to restore and conserve Ireland’s built heritage. See www.irishnaturalstone.com.

- Advertisement -

*Photos: Eamon Ward