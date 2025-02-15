Irish Seed Savers hosts community seed share event

Irish Seed Savers invites gardeners, plant lovers, and curious minds to its much-anticipated Community Seed Share event on Saturday, February 22nd.

This fun and inspiring gathering offers a fantastic opportunity to explore new vegetable crops, promote biodiversity, and connect with a thriving community of growers and seed savers.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a complete beginner, there’s something for everyone:

– New to Gardening? Discover a world of seeds, stories, and inspiration.

– Seasoned Grower? Share your saved seeds, knowledge, and experiences with eager learners.

No seeds? No problem! Simply come along and enjoy the event.

Bringing seeds? Please label them with the crop type, variety, and year grown.

Seed shares are crucial for preserving biodiversity and strengthening Ireland’s food system.

Over 75% of edible plant varieties have been lost in the past century. By sharing seeds, attendees become part of a vital network protecting open-pollinated varieties for future generations.

Event Highlights:

– Children’s Seed Planting Activity

– Expert Tours of Heritage Seed Gardens

– Café open 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

– Delicious food from The Oven vegetarian food truck

To accommodate attendees, the event will run in two time slots: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM and 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM.

Ticket Information:

€6 per person

Free for Supporters and Children

[Book your ticket here]

Important Information:

Please note that this is a Park and Ride-only event from Scariff Mart V94 YD98 to Irish Seed Savers via a FREE BUS service (a short 5-minute journey). On-site parking is reserved exclusively for disability parking.

22nd and be part of this exciting celebration of seeds, stories, and community!

The Irish Seed Savers Association is an environmental organization and social enterprise established in 1991. Committed to conserving, protecting, and utilizing Ireland’s diverse genetic food crop heritage, the organisation plays a vital role in safeguarding food crop biodiversity for present and future generations.

Additionally, the Irish Seed Savers Association educates the public in the sustainable and ethical use of these precious resources, making significant contributions to seed and Irish heritage apple tree conservation.