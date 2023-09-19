A night for all in Clare on Culture Night

Clare Culture Night is delighted to announce its programme of events to be held throughout County Clare from 6pm on Friday, 22nd September.

Over 40 free events will be held across the county, offering an exciting, vibrant and diverse programme of events and activities for all ages and showcasing the wealth of artistic talent throughout the county. This year’s Culture Night embraces the theme of ‘One Night For All’ and is organised by Clare Arts Office and funded by Clare County Council and the Arts Council.

Ennis will host a miscellany of events throughout the evening featuring music, art exhibitions, poetry, dance and so much more. The Market Square will be home to Clare Immigrant Support Centre at the Market Building as they programme a colourful display of art and music and the Ennis Gospel Choir will uplift listeners at the Chapel Lane market. glór will host four events from 6pm until late, while Clare Museum and De Valera Library will host music and poetry. Audiences can form a trail to the 15 events in town as doors are opened to audiences free of charge and often to events not previously available.

There are plenty of events to entertain as we go around the county throughout the evening. East Clare will schedule workshops, concerts, poetry and photo displays. All genres of music are covered from Killaloe to Tulla and so many towns in between.

Shannon Town looks forward to ‘A Night to Remember’ as we celebrate the legacy of Johnny Fean, Pat Costello and Paul ‘Swive’ O’Donoghue at the Wolfe Tones GAA Clubhouse.

A full schedule in West Clare is on offer as Kilrush and the surrounding areas host several events including music, song, dance, art and drama. Cultúrlann Sweeney, Kilkee, will host the screening of ‘Clueless in Ireland’, a heartwarming and funny film set in Kilkee, and the West Clare events will close in Quilty.

Eleven events will be held across North Clare including film in Doolin, traditional music at several venues, Padraig Jack will feature in Ballyvaughan and Song and Stories at The Spa, Lisdoonvarna. There are lots of visual arts events taking place in Ennistymon.

Additional events will be added to the programme in the run-up to Culture Night 2023. Commenting on this year’s programme of events in Clare, Siobhán Mulcahy, Arts Officer with Clare County Council, said, “It is wonderful to see such a variety of events countywide for Culture Night and especially the late-night events, which offer audiences the opportunity to experience even more events on the night.”

Details of the full Culture Night 2023 programme for County Clare and links to online events can be found at www.culturenight/clare/events or www.clarearts.ie

For updates, follow Clare Culture Night on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, which are being updated constantly as more events are confirmed.

For further information contact Clare Arts Office at 065-6899091 or clareculturenight@gmail.com