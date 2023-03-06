Celebrate ‘Communities in Action’ this St Patrick’s Day in Ennis

Community groups and their hard work are what makes Ennis a great place to grow up, live, work and be active, in addition to being a warm welcoming destination for visitors as Ireland’s Friendliest Place.

The 2023 St Patrick’s Day Parade, on Friday 17th March, will centre around those communities with the theme ‘Communities in action’. The parade is a great opportunity for individuals and community groups to come together and showcase local culture and talent. Parade entrants include dance, music, and sporting organisations. An invitation is extended to all Clare people to gather in Ennis to celebrate our national holiday.

The Grand Marshalls for the 2023 parade are:

- Advertisement -

Jimmy O’Brien – associated with Ennis Rugby Club since 1964, a player and a former President

Aisling Rynne – great grandniece of Mike McTigue, Professional boxer from Kilnamona who held the middleweight title of Canada, the heavyweight title of Europe, and was the light-heavyweight champion of the World.

PJ Purcell – a great grandnephew of ‘Honest’ John Purcell, Barefield athlete who achieved Irish and World Records in the long jump and triple jump in the 1880s.

They will join Cllr Clare Colleran-Molloy, Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, in leading the parade in a horse-drawn carriage through the town of Ennis.

Speaking about the parade, Cllr Colleran-Molloy said: “As Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, it is my pleasure to nominate and be accompanied by Jimmy O’Brien, Aisling Rynne and PJ Purcell, in leading this year’s parade. They represent the long-standing commitment of our local sports men and women and the wealth they bring to our communities through their sporting achievements. This day of national celebration provides a great opportunity for all of us to acknowledge the vibrancy of all our communities and how sport serves to enrich our lives.”

For those individuals and organisations whose efforts make an impact, there will be prizes under the following categories:

Best visual spectacle (€250)

Most environmentally aware entrant (€250)

Best musical entrant (€250)

Best interpretation of theme (€250)

Overall winner (€500)

The parade commences at 11.00am from Clare County Council’s headquarters at Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, and will proceed via New Road, Newbridge Road, Club Bridge, Abbey Street, O’Connell Square, Bank Place, and Bindon Street.

The Ennis Gospel Choir will perform on stage in Bank Place from 10.15am. A designated disabled viewing area will be set up on Bank Place. Spaces will be limited so spectators wishing to avail of this facility should arrive early. The nearest disabled parking to this stage is nearby in the Council’s car park at Friar’s Walk, Ennis.

There will be a large, designated viewing area along Newbridge Road between Club Bridge and Steele’s Terrace. You can enjoy live traditional music performed by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann on stage at Steele’s Terrace from approximately 10.00am. The nearest disabled parking to this stage is located at Ennis Courthouse, Lifford Road. An Irish sign language interpreter will be on stage at Bank Place for the duration of the parade.

Traffic management plans will be operational from 8.00am with diversions in place.

Throughout the day, the following roads will be closed on a rolling basis but will have pedestrian access:

Steele’s Terrace/Newbridge Road from Kelly’s Corner roundabout to the Club Bridge; New Road from its junction with Tulla Road to Newbridge Road; College Road will be local access only; Mill Road in an easterly direction from the Maid of Erin roundabout to its junction with Bindon Street; Harmony Row; Abbey Street; Francis Street from Francis Street car park to Abbey Street; Abbey Street car park will be closed to parking from 8.00am with exit from the car park restricted during the parade; O’Connell Square; O’Connell Street; Bank Place; Bindon Street; Harvey’s Quay (Parnell Street) car park will have restricted access and no through access; Old Friary Lane; High Street; and Salthouse Lane.

To access more detailed information on the traffic management plan for St Patrick’s Day, visit www.clarecoco.ie.