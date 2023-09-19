Culture Night at Oidhreacht an Chláir in Miltown Malbay

For national Culture Night this year, Oidhreacht an Chláir, with a grant from An tOireachtas, are holding a special Irish-language event, Oíche Amhránaíochta, Cheoil agus Scéalaíochta trí Ghaeilge, focusing on the largely forgotten Irish-language song heritage of West Clare.

Diarmuid de Faoite (Ennis native, with Miltown family links), in a major research project, has discovered over 100 amhráin Ghaeilge in Clare, and will present, along with well-known Clare musicians and singers Therese McInerney, Edel Vaughan and Emer O’Flaherty, a selection of those songs, together with the stories of their background and musical accompaniment.

The event will take place at 8.00pm on Friday, September 22nd at Aras Oidhreacht an Chláir, Flag Road, Miltown Malbay.

Oíche Amhránaíochta, Cheoil agus Scéalaíochta trí Ghaeilge: Oíche an-speisialta í seo ag Oidhreacht an Chláir, ina gcloisfear rogha maith des na hamhráin Ghaeilge in Iarthar an Chláir atá bailithe ag Diarmuid de Faoite ina thogra mór taighde, chomh maith leis na scéalta agus an ceol a ghabhann leo.

In éineacht leis, beidh na hamhránaithe agus na ceoltóirí aitheanta Therese McInerney, Edel Vaughan agus Emer O’Flaherty. Fáilte roimh chách, agus saorchead isteach.

Dáta: Dé hAoine, 22 Meán Fómhair ag 8.00 p.m., in Áras OaC (Bóthar na Leac/ Flag Road), Sráid na Cathrach.