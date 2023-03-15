Doonbeg St Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday

The Doonbeg St Patrick’s Weekend Parade will take place on Saturday the 18th of March.

The theme of the parade is “Around the World in West Clare” and the Parade committee welcomes all floats to participate. The parade will be led by the Tulla Pipe Band with Grand Marshals are locals Tommy and Mary Browne.

It is expected that a great range of Vintage Tractors and Classic Cars will also participate in the parade. There will be €1,000 worth of prize money and trophies for the 5 categories of winning floats with no entry fee.

Floats are invited to congregate at the Shanahan McNamara GAA grounds at 3pm with the Parade commending at 3.30pm. A viewing stand of dignitaries including local Tidy Town’s, Men’s Shed, Ladies Group among others.

The Parade Committee will provide face painting and sweets for the children on the day. There will be music on the street with restaurants and pubs open throughout the day.

Speaking about the event, Parade Chairperson Tommy Tubridy said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s Parade and delighted to have a pipe band as well as music on the streets which really sets the atmosphere. A great day’s entertainment is guaranteed for all the family and all ages – everyone from far and wide is welcome to attend.”