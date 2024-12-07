Disability Rights Campaigner launches Seanad seat bid

Disability Rights Campaigner Ann Marie Flanagan has launched her Seanad Éireann campaign and is calling on parties seeking to form a new government to action promises made.

Clare native Ann Marie Flanagan has stepped up her call to political parties to urgently act on promises made to Disabled people and their families.

Ann Marie launched her campaign this week to be the first elected Disabled woman Senator to the next Seanad Éireann, with a lifetime of lived experience and to the forefront of transformative change with over 30 years of expertise. Ann Marie has been proudly nominated by Independent Living Movement Ireland under the Administrative Panel.

In her launch address, she called on all elected politicians, some hoping to form a new government, to act on the critical need to support Disabled people during their various political campaigns.

Ann Marie said: “The Care Referendum in March exposed the lack of understanding of a rights-based approach in policy, funding and legislation about disabled children, adults and families. Disabled people and Families feel ignored when political parties discuss key issues and do not mention them, such as the housing crisis. There are thousands of young Disabled people trapped in nursing homes and outdated congregated buildings”.

She added, “We have all witnessed the importance of inclusion and equality in recent policy debates. I am offering policy and legislative expertise to bring forward the reform promised. I will support Councillors, TDs, and Senators of all parties and independents in meeting the needs of their constituents and fulfilling their promises. I am asking them to support my campaign in this historic moment by electing me. My lifetime has been spent creating transformative solutions, advancing policy, and addressing systemic barriers, thus furthering equality and inclusion in Irish society. Together, lets forge a path toward justice, equality, and representation, ensuring that every voice is heard in our democracy.”

As a disabled woman, mother, wife, rights advocate, writer, and editor for over 30 years, Ann Marie brings a combination of lived and professional expertise to the role. She has led national campaigns, influenced State policy, and driven reforms in user-led services, including personal assistance services, affordable childcare, accessible transport, independent advocacy, and mental health family recovery. Ann Marie holds an MSc in Partnership and Public Administration and has studied an LLM in International Disability policy & Human Rights Policy and Law.