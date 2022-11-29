EmployAbility Clare to host disability awareness event

The first week in December marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities which recognises visible and invisible disabilities and promotes the importance of inclusion in life and the workplace.

Employability Clare is inviting Clare businesses and employers to an interactive disability awareness session, led by George Percy, disability consultant, on Friday morning 2nd December in Ennis DigiHub.

George, who lost his sight in 1995, led a disability confidence seminar for Clare businesses in Bunratty in 2018 and has been invited back to Ennis because of his unique and informal way of encouraging people to talk about working with people with a disability and developing more inclusive business communities.

Helen McQuillan, Team Leader with EmployAbility Clare, outlines the objective of the disability awareness session. “We wanted a forum for businesses and employers to get practical advice, ask questions, address misconceptions and discuss how to make workplaces and businesses more inclusive. George has a very informal delivery style. We consciously wanted to title the session ‘Keeping it Simple’, to get a good conversation going.Very few businesses in Clare avail of the very generous 90% disability awareness training grant and other funding for workplace accommodation available from Department of Social Protection. We’d like to see this change”.

The disability awareness event is open to businesses and employers of all sizes in Clare. It is a free event and registration is through the Eventbrite App, or by calling EmployAbility Clare on 065 6844007.