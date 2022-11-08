Information evening on services for young adults with disabilities

An Information Evening will be held in Ennis those interested in learning about services for young adults who have disabilities on Thursday, November 10th.

Services that support people with a broad range of mild-to-severe disabilities including intellectual disability, autism, Asperger’s Disorder, physical disability, Acquired Brain Injury, or other diagnosed difficulties, will be highlighted.

It will be of interest to young people and their families who are approaching adulthood, and also to those who are already adults and wish to learn about the range of supports and services available to them.

The evening will provide young adults, their families, and others who support young people with the opportunity to meet service providers and learn about a wide range of supports. These include: education and training, residential and housing support, transportation, and family and individual support.

Representatives of service providers will be in attendance with information and to answer questions. Some of those in attendance will be the Disability Officers from third level institutions, the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, the National Learning Network, Employability Clare, Brothers of Charity, and others.

Parents and young people who have attended this event in the past have been delighted to see the range of supports available, and this event provides the opportunity to learn more about these.

At this event a booklet will be available containing information about services that are available to support young adults in County Clare who have disability. Many families worry as their children get older because they do not know what services may be available to them as adults. This booklet aims to address this concern by providing clear and useful information about what adult services are available for young people who live in County Clare. It is also useful for adults with disability who wish to know about what supports are available. The booklet was produced by the Clare Children’s Services School Age Disability Team, in collaboration with adult service providers in Clare.

The Information Evening will take place on Thursday, the 10th of November, from 5 to 8pm in the Great Hall of the Templegate Hotel in Ennis. All are welcome.