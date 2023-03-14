Kildysart Drama Society confirm rescheduled show dates

Kildysart Drama Society have announced their rescheduled show dates for this year’s production of ‘Love Thy Neighbour’. Kildysart Players were due to take to the stage earlier this month, but performances were postponed due to a bereavement.

Due to the pandemic Kildysart Players lost out on three productions, but thankfully they are back ready for action once more. Kildysart Drama is a vital part of the community and garters huge support each year from the surrounding areas. During the pandemic, one of the younger members, Kevin Meaney produced a documentary celebrating the groups 21st anniversary.

This captivated a huge audience on the night of its virtual showing, and kept the drama spirt alive throughout the stiff lockdowns. This year it is back to the boards, and as the group felt fresh blood was needed, an ‘Open Night was held last September. As a result, several new members joined the society, six of whom are on stage this year and many more who are involved in different areas of the production, from lighting to make-up and costume.

New members threading the boards this year include Elaine O’Donoghue Reidy, Flan Enright, Carmel Murrihy, Liam Traynor, Cara Farren and Rocco Murphy, and of course our regular fan favourites, including Frankie O’Shea, Anne Breen, Caitriona Donnellan, Carmel Hogan and Dan O’Connell will also take to the stage next weekend. The play this year is ‘Love Thy Neighbour’, a three act Comedy by Jimmy Keary.

It is all in the capable hands of our experienced director Jane Casey, who has directed the majority of the societies plays. A night of laughter and entertainment is guaranteed. Big audiences are expected after this long break due to the pandemic and of course local drama enthusiasts and delighted to hear the rescheduled show dates.

Chairperson Grace Kelly said: “We would like to thanks our sponsors Mike Murrihy Tyres, Kildysart, Annie’s Cafe, Kildysart, and Hi Maintenance, Ennis. The performances take place at the Community Centre, Kildysart on March 18th, 19th, 25th, & 26th, 2023. Doors open at 7:45 PM and curtain goes up at 8:30PM.”