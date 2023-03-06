Kildysart Players performances postponed following bereavement

Update:

Unfortunately, due to the bereavement of Philomena O’Shea, the late wife of Frankie O’Shea, who is a long standing cast member of Kildysart Drama Society, all performances have been postponed that were due to take place on March (4th), (5th), 11th & 12th 2023.

New performance dates will be announced in due course. Sympathies to Frankie and The O’Shea Family.

Due to the pandemic Kildysart Players lost out on two performances, but thankfully they are back ready for action once more.

The group felt that they needed fresh blood so an ‘Open Night’ was organised, as a result of which the group got several new members, six of whom are on stage and many more are involved in different areas of the production.

The play this year is ‘Love Thy Neighbour’, a three act Comedy by Jimmy Keary.

Kildysart Players Chairperson Grace Kelly said: “As you can judge by the title, it is comedy all the way, and it’s in the capable hands of our experienced director Jane Casey. We are expecting big attendances after this long break.”

