Sliabh Aughty Drama Group returns to the stage this weekend at Scariff GAA Hall (Derg Active Alliance), Scariff on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10th, 11th and 12th March.

They will perform two One Act Plays; Last of the Last of The Mohicans, directed by Shane Kelly and Losers, Directed by Noel Hogan.

This promises to be a spectacular show swinging from the crazy, to the incredulous and back to the mundane, as many of life’s secrets get an airing in these two fantastic plays.

Doors open 8pm for an 8.30pm show.

Tickets €10 at the door and a raffle will take place each night. All welcome!