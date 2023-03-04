West Clare Drama Festival gets under way

The 2023 West Clare Drama Festival, Doonbeg promises to be an exciting and entertaining festival again this year.

The full length drama festival is part of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland Drama Circuit where drama groups compete in the Open and Confined Sections in participating festivals to qualify for the All Ireland Finals.

New Festival Chairperson, Andrew Killeen said “The West Clare Drama Festival is delighted to present a wide variety of plays in Doonbeg from groups around the country. Hosting a festival of this magnitude is possible through a strong committee of volunteers and the support of our patrons, sponsors and local businesses. We have been fortunate to have loyal audiences and are looking forward to welcoming them again this year.”

- Advertisement -

The stage is nearly set and Doonbeg Community Hall will be transformed into a theatre style auditorium with tiered seating which was introduced a few years ago to add to the occasion. This year’s adjudicator is Irene O’Meara, familiar to many on the Drama Circuit as she adjudicates regularly for the past few years at One Act and Full-Length Festivals. She particularly likes meeting the hard-working groups to discuss the fruits of their labour and their driving force for their chosen production. Her experience in acting, directing, Stage Management, Costume & Set Design affords her a balanced perspective of productions.

This year’s festival takes place from Saturday 4th to Sunday 12th March. Opening night Saturday 4th commences with Bridge Drama Group presenting “Big Big Sky” by Tom Wells in the Open Section. The following night Sunday 5th welcomes Thurles Drama Group with “The Seafarer” by Conor McPhearson also in the Open Section.

On Monday Enniscorthy Drama Group present a new play by directed by Fintan Kelly titled “Farsiders” this time in the Confined Section. Continued in the Confined Section St Patrick’s Drama Group, Westport present “Dear Frankie” by Niamh Gleeson on Tuesday.

The first of the groups from Clare Castlewood Players, Cratloe showcase John B Keane’s classic “The Chastitute” in the Confined Section on Wednesday. Thursday night sees our second Corofin Dramatic Society present “Stolen Child” by Yvonne Quinn & Bairbre Ní Chaoimh this time in the Open Section. Friday night sees Confined Section Ray Leonard Players bring to the stage Jimmy Murphy’s “The Kings of the Kilburn High Road”.

As tradition the second Saturday the 11th brings Kilmeen Drama Group in the Open Section with Noel Coward’s iconic “Blithe Spirit”. On Final night Sunday 12th Hinterland showcase another classic “Playboy of the Western World” by John Millington Synge in the Open Section. This will be followed by the Final Adjudication and Presentation of Prizes.

Doors open at 7pm with Curtain at 8pm. A new initiative this year for Final Night will see doors open at 6.30pm and curtain at 7.30pm to accommodate earlier Final Adjudication and presentation of awards. Tickets are €12 for adults and €6 for children with a €60 Season Ticket available. Booking is online www.westclaredramafestivaldoonbeg.com or at Doonbeg Community Development Office on 065 905 5288.