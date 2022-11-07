Ennis Musical Society holding auditions for latest production

Auditions for Ennis Musical Society’s upcoming show will be held On Sunday the 20th of November from 3.00pm in the Holy Family Hall, Ennis.

EMS is looking for people over the age of 16 to come and join their cast for months of fun and friendship.

- Advertisement -

As usual, the society is putting out a special call for men as we are sadly lacking the wonderful sounds of tenors and baritones in our choir. A warm welcome is guaranteed to all

Audition Form.

Follow Ennis Musical Society on Facebook.