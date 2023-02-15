‘Chop n’ Tunes’ in Doolin for Women’s Aid 

The Attic at Hotel Doolin will play host to the wonderful talent in Clare this Friday while celebrating the creativity of the women based here.

The Chop n’ Tunes event in support of Women’s Aid will be a showcase of a variety of authentic expression through music and spoken word. It will be a celebration of women while raising funds for the Women’s Aid charity as well as a hair chopping event with hair being donated to the Rapunzel Foundation for wig making.

Speaking about the hair donation aspect of the event, Aoibheann Boyle, organiser and hair ‘donater’ for the fundraiser states, “hair for me is a form of self-expression, just like the arts and music. Expressing ourselves in some way helps boost our confidence, it is a gift. My hair has been a gift for me and I hope it passes on the confidence it has given me to someone else at a time when they may need it most.”

Talking about the fundraiser event, she adds, “ there is a wealth of female talent and creativity here in Clare and we wanted to ensure that this fundraiser showcased this. Graphic designer, Myriam Riand, has expressed hers through the wonderful poster and design she has shared for the event promotion. Jo Barker, a film maker will be showcasing hers through documenting the night. There will be a grand selection of performers on the night and a fantastic choice of raffle prizes up for grabs. Everyone has donated their talents and passions to this event and the support has been so heart warming”

The night will be hosted by the ever-entertaining Áine O’Brien. Sean Nós and trad music will be provided by the Turf Shed Sessions and Roisín Brett. Grace Wells, who has recently launched her book ‘Everyone has a Different Ennistymon’, will be sharing her poems. There will also be music from Elva, Starla and Dora Gola. The evening will close with DJ Katie Cogan on the decks and there will be a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and artists from Clare and Galway including Clare businesses Shannon Estuary Way Retreat, Retreat Yourself and Hotel Doolin.

“The team at Hotel Doolin has consistently been passionate about supporting all things local”, Aoibheann explains. “They have invested so much into local artists and created spaces for creativity, be it through their festivals and regular live music 7 days a week. They have gone above and beyond to support this event and have given up their wonderful venue, The Attic, for the night, and more. I am so grateful for all the help they have given me throughout the preparation.”

The Chop n’ Tunes event will take place on Friday, 17th February in The Attic, Hotel Doolin. Doors will open at 7pm with kick-off to the show at 7:30pm. All are welcome and there will be free entry with cash donations at the door.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974. Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children. Support will help provide free and confidential support services, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings. It will also help operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals among other services provided by Women’s Aid.

The Rapunzel Foundation is a Wexford-based charity that collects hair donations of 14-inches to create suction wigs for both adults and children going through cancer treatment and with alopecia. With this event awareness will be raised of their important work in giving people confidence through wig creation.